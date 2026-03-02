Sandra Cho of Pointwealth Capital Management Named to Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Top Women Wealth Advisors List

POWELL, Wyo., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”) is pleased to announce that Forbes has recognized Sandra Cho, Founder and Wealth Advisor of Pointwealth Capital Management, a DBA of GSWM, on its 2026 Best-in-State Top Women Wealth Advisors1 list, honoring her continued leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence in serving clients.

This latest distinction marks another milestone in Sandra’s career and reflects her consistent ability to guide clients through complex financial landscapes with clarity, discipline, and long-term strategic focus.

In addition to her 2026 recognition, Sandra has previously been honored with multiple Forbes awards, including:

Forbes Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors – 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025

Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors – 2020 and 2021





These consecutive accolades underscore Sandra’s sustained performance, client-centered approach, and leadership within the wealth management industry.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized once again by Forbes,” said Sandra Cho. “I’m grateful for the trust my clients place in me and for the relationships we’ve built over the years. “My mission has always been to provide thoughtful, comprehensive financial strategies. I’m so thankful for the clients who have entrusted me to be part of their financial lives.”

“Sandra’s exceptional work ethic and unwavering commitment to her clients truly set her apart. Her disciplined approach to financial and investment management, combined with her ability to lead with both expertise and empathy, reflects high standards of our profession. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized once again by Forbes for her continued excellence,” said John Nahas, CEO of Golden State Wealth Management.

About Pointwealth Capital Management

Located in Encino, CA, Sandra founded Pointwealth Capital Management with the vision of delivering personalized wealth management solutions rooted in fiduciary care, disciplined investment management, and holistic financial planning. Her practice focuses on helping clients navigate life’s transitions while building and preserving generational wealth. For more information about Sandra Cho and Pointwealth Capital Management, please visit www.pointwealthcm.com.

About Golden State Wealth Management

Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was founded in 2013 and serves over $1.5 billion in assets under management2. GSWM’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network, while maintaining business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer6, Raymond James and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. With offices across the country, the firm is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their clients. Learn more at www.teamgoldenstate.com.

Sandra Cho and John Nahas are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through GSWM an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GSWM and Pointwealth Capital Management are separate entities from LPL Financial. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

1 The Forbes ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducted in-person, by telephone and virtually to evaluate best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management.

2 Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2025; Golden State.

