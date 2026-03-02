TurnPoint Services Appoints Greg Bochicchio as Chief Executive Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurnPoint Services, the industry leader in applied technology, growth, diversified service lines, and profitability for residential HVAC, electrical and plumbing services, and its Board of Directors has appointed Greg Bochicchio as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 27, 2026. Greg will succeed Kurt Bratton, who will become a special advisor to the Board of Directors following his retirement at the end of February.

Bochicchio has more than 30 years of leadership experience across general management, operations, sales and marketing, and large-scale transformation in both consumer products and B2B services. Prior to joining TurnPoint, he served as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Marmic Fire & Safety, one of the nation’s largest fire protection companies. In his new role, Greg will lead TurnPoint’s next era of growth and value creation through its differentiated operating model, worldclass infrastructure, and servant leadership culture.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at TurnPoint Services” said Bochicchio. “Last week, I had the opportunity to spend time with the TurnPoint leadership team at our annual Leadership Conference and I can’t wait to work with this talented team,” said Bochicchio. “As the industry continues to change, driven by new technologies, evolving regulations, increasing competition, and the rapid adoption of AI that is reshaping home services, I know together we can find new ways to create meaningful value for our team members, customers and stakeholders.”

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary as a business, I am confident Greg will continue to build on the foundation our team has built to secure our position as the industry leader,” said Bratton. “Greg is a strong leader who prioritizes a people-first, team-first approach and has a strong track record of disciplined execution," I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and supporting Greg as he takes on the CEO role."

Roger Zino, Chairman of the Board, said: “We were very intentional in our search for the first founder successor TurnPoint CEO and are thrilled to find the perfect fit in Greg. He is a super high energy people motivator and connector and has substantial experience working at scale to advance company processes to the next level of excellence, while simultaneously turbocharging the interconnectivity of line and staff functions. His touch at helping the people around him do their best work is notable. Greg has a very sophisticated view of the importance of culture and how it drives performance and the energy he is already creating is inspiring.”



About TurnPoint Services

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, TurnPoint is a leading provider of residential services, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (“HVAC”), along with plumbing and electrical. In addition to its focus on residential services, the Company has recently expanded its commercial offering. TurnPoint has grown rapidly through a combination of organic growth initiatives and acquisitions of leading brands in attractive markets. The Company’s center of excellence, which leverages capabilities and best practices across all its brands, has been a key driver of this growth. TurnPoint currently has 65 Brands, 100 operating locations, and more than 6,000 employees.

OMERS Private Equity acquired TurnPoint Services in November, 2020.

About OMERS

OMERS is a jointly sponsored, defined benefit pension plan, with more than 1,000 participating employers ranging from large cities to local agencies, and 665,000 active, deferred and retired members. Our members include union and non-union employees of municipalities, school boards, local boards, transit systems, electrical utilities, emergency services and children’s aid societies across Ontario. OMERS teams work in Toronto, London, New York, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Sydney and other major cities across North America and Europe – serving members and employers, and originating and managing a diversified portfolio of high-quality investments in government bonds, public and private credit, public and private equities, infrastructure and real estate.

