Metcalf Plumbing Service Launches Oldest Water Heater Contest to Celebrate Baltimore-Area Homes and Help Homeowners Upgrade Aging Systems

CATONSVILLE, MD, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metcalf Plumbing Service, a locally owned and operated plumbing company based in Catonsville, Maryland, is inviting homeowners across Baltimore County and Howard County to take a closer look at one of the most overlooked appliances in their homes with the return of its popular Oldest Water Heater Contest.

After years of serving local families and businesses with reliable plumbing solutions, Metcalf Plumbing Service created the Oldest Water Heater Contest as a fun, community-focused way to raise awareness about aging water heaters, home safety, and energy efficiency, while giving back in a meaningful way. The contest offers eligible homeowners the chance to win a new water heater, professionally installed by Metcalf Plumbing's licensed team. Also, anyone who enters the contest will automatically receive a $100 Off Coupon for water heater installation service.

Water heaters are often hidden away in basements, utility closets, or garages, quietly doing their job day after day. Many homeowners are surprised to learn that the average water heater is designed to last between 8 and 12 years, yet many continue operating far beyond that range. While an older unit may still produce hot water, it can pose risks such as leaks, reduced efficiency, rising energy costs, or sudden failure that can lead to water damage.

The Oldest Water Heater Contest encourages homeowners to find out just how old their unit really is. Participants are asked to submit details about their existing water heater, including photos of the unit and its serial number, which can be used to verify the age. Once entries are reviewed, Metcalf Plumbing Service will identify the oldest qualifying water heater currently in use and award that homeowner with a replacement.

"This contest is meant to be lighthearted, but it also highlights an important issue," said Lauren Turnbow at Metcalf Plumbing Service. "We've seen firsthand how much damage an aging water heater can cause when it finally fails. The contest helps homeowners learn more about their plumbing systems and gives one family a major upgrade they might not have planned for."

Beyond the chance to win, the contest serves an educational purpose. Homeowners who discover their water heater is well past its expected lifespan may choose to proactively replace it before a breakdown occurs. Modern water heaters are significantly more energy-efficient, can provide more consistent hot water, and often come with improved safety features compared to older models.

The contest is open to homeowners throughout Metcalf Plumbing Service's primary service areas, including Catonsville and surrounding communities in Baltimore County and Howard County. Full eligibility requirements, submission instructions, and contest deadlines are available on the company's website. All entries must meet safety and accessibility guidelines to allow proper verification.

Metcalf Plumbing Service emphasizes that there is no obligation to purchase services to enter, and the contest is designed to be straightforward and homeowner-friendly. The winning entry will receive a professionally installed water heater, helping ensure comfort, efficiency, and peace of mind for years to come.

As the contest gains attention each year, it has become a point of local pride, with homeowners sharing stories of decade-old water heaters still hanging on. It's a reminder that while these appliances may be built to last, proactive maintenance and timely replacement are key to protecting a home.

Homeowners interested in participating are encouraged to visit the Oldest Water Heater Contest page on Metcalf Plumbing Service's website to review the rules and submit their entry before the deadline. To learn more or enter, please visit the company's website at - https://www.metcalfplumbing.com/oldest-water-heater-contest/

Metcalf Plumbing Service is a locally owned and operated plumbing company based in Catonsville, Maryland, serving residential and commercial customers throughout Baltimore County and Howard County. Founded on a commitment to honest service, upfront pricing, and quality workmanship, the company provides a full range of plumbing solutions, including water heater repair and replacement, drain cleaning, sump pumps, fixtures, and general plumbing maintenance. With licensed and insured plumbers and a customer-first approach, Metcalf Plumbing Service has built a strong reputation for dependable service and long-term solutions homeowners can trust.

