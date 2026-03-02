Old Dominion University’s Online Programs Ranked Among the Nation’s and State’s Best by U.S. News & World Report

Norfolk, Va., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Dominion University has once again received national and state recognition for its online programs by U.S. News & World Report in their 2026 Best Online Programs rankings. More than 1,800 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs from across the country were surveyed by the outlet, making inclusion on the list exclusive.



Old Dominion University has long been a leader in distance learning. The 2026 Best Online Programs list reaffirms the University’s leadership in the Commonwealth of Virginia for multiple online programs, including the online Bachelor’s in Business Program, which was ranked number one in Virginia. The list ranked the following Old Dominion University’s online programs as number two in the state: Master’s in Nursing Program for Veterans; Bachelor’s Program; and Bachelor’s Program for Veterans. The outlet ranked the following online programs as number three in the state: Master’s in Computer Information Technology Program for Veterans and Master’s in Nursing Program.

Several ODUGlobal programs improved in national standing from the previous year. The University’s online Bachelor's in Business Program climbed nine spots to rank in the top 15% of online Bachelor’s in Business Programs in the country. The online Master’s in Education Program climbed 25 spots. The U.S. News & World Report list also noted Old Dominion University’s MBA Program and MBA Program for Veterans both climbed 14 spots, and the online Master’s in Education Program for Veterans climbed three spots. The rankings also included the online Master’s in Business Program (excluding MBA); Master’s in Education Program; Master’s in Engineering Program; Master’s in Engineering Program for Veterans; and Master’s in Information Technology Program.



“ODUGlobal provides access to high-quality online programs with the flexibility needed to earn a degree, while managing everyday life responsibilities,” said President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. "Old Dominion University is proud to receive this national and state recognition of our robust academic online programs that meet students’ needs.”



This year, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,800 online degree programs based on overall academic quality at the baccalaureate and master's levels across various disciplines, offering specialized rankings in various areas, such as business, psychology, engineering and nursing, in addition to identifying the best programs for military veterans and active-duty service members.

The evaluation methodologies used by U.S. News & World Report are different for each discipline, but all incorporate metrics assessing how well these programs are designed for distance learners. For example, some methodologies included the incorporation of diverse online learning technologies to allow greater flexibility for students to take classes and labs from a distance, as well as strong support structures for learning assistance outside of classes and more.



"These rankings are a true testament to the expertise and dedication of our world-class faculty at Old Dominion University," said Brian Payne, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. "Whether online or in-person, our faculty are delivering an educational experience that not only enables our students to earn their degrees but prepares them for career success.”



“ODUGlobal’s legacy of delivering high-quality distance learning courses began with the military more than 50 years ago,” said Nina Rodriguez Gonser, vice president for Digital Transformation and Technology. "The recognition of our exceptional online programs for all types of learners, including working adults and veterans, highlights Old Dominion University’s long-standing commitment to supporting our students, of which 30 percent are military affiliated.”



This past fall, Old Dominion University was named a 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best College with gains in nursing and business. The University was one of only eight institutions ranked as a top public school in the Commonwealth of Virginia.



To see this year’s full online program rankings, visit the U.S. News & World Report website.

Old Dominion University is reimagining course design and delivery to reflect the evolving expectations of modern learners while empowering faculty to innovate with purpose. With guiding priorities of flexibility, intentionality and innovation, all online courses are being redesigned into accelerated (typically 8-week), asynchronous formats. This change is expected to be implemented in fall 2026. The goal is to increase access, improve completion and better serve our diverse student population, including adult learners, part-time students and those balancing work or family responsibilities.