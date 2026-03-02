Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

 | Source: Banijay Group N.V. Banijay Group N.V.

Press Release

Paris – 02 March 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2026-02-23BUY2008.2250001 645.00XAMS
2026-02-23SELL2008.2875001 657.50XAMS
2026-02-24BUY2268.2785401 870.95XAMS
2026-02-24SELL6208.3193555 158.00XAMS
2026-02-25BUY1508.3000001 245.00XAMS
2026-02-25SELL158.350000125.25XAMS
2026-02-26BUY358.321429291.25XAMS
2026-02-26SELL4858.3809284 064.75XAMS
2026-02-27BUY8398.2989876 962.85XAMS
2026-02-27SELL4008.3600003 344.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

FY 2025 results: 5 March 2026

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

Attachment


Attachments

2026.03.02 - Banijay Group - Weekly share transactions - PR
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading