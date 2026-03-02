Paper Mart Earns USA Today Best Customer Service Recognition for Third Consecutive Year

Orange, CA , March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paper Mart, America’s largest discount packaging supply company, has once again been named to USA Today’s list of America’s Best Customer Service providers. This is the third consecutive year the company has received this recognition. Paper Mart earned a 4.5-star rating in the Online Shops category, specifically under Packaging.

That kind of consistency is rare. And it means something.



Paper Mart

Outstanding Service 3 Years in a Row.

The USA Today America’s Best Customer Service study is one of the most rigorous consumer research efforts of its kind. The 2026 edition began with more than 21,000 U.S. companies under consideration. Researchers then evaluated over 7,100 of those companies in depth. More than 32,000 consumers were surveyed between September and October 2025, contributing to a total pool of 3.1 million customer reviews spanning the 2024, 2025, and 2026 studies.

Only companies that customers had actually interacted with in the past three years were eligible for scoring. Online reviews were also incorporated to capture the full picture of customer sentiment. From that sweeping analysis, Paper Mart emerged as a top performer — again.

The results were evaluated across seven core service categories: friendliness, professional competence, customer service, availability, solution orientation, solution speed, and transparency and reliability. Paper Mart scored well enough across all of them to earn repeated recognition.

“This recognition is a reflection of our team,” said a Paper Mart spokesperson. “Every person here is committed to making sure our customers get what they need, when they need it. Three years on this list tells us we’re doing something right.”

What Paper Mart Actually Sells

Paper Mart’s catalog is vast. Over 20,000 products. But the company is best understood through what its customers actually need.

Businesses rely on Paper Mart for shipping supplies that protect products in transit. Cardboard boxes in dozens of sizes are among the most popular items. Retailers order bubble wrap to cushion fragile goods. Online sellers stock up on mailing tubes for documents, artwork, and posters. Everyone from small home-based businesses to large operations trusts Paper Mart for packaging that performs.

The selection goes well beyond shipping. Tissue paper for retail gift wrapping. Specialty boxes for seasonal packaging. Food-safe materials for restaurants and caterers. Organizational tools for warehouses and offices. Paper Mart has built its inventory to serve a remarkably wide range of customers, and that breadth is part of why customers keep coming back.

Competitive pricing is the other part. Paper Mart was founded on the idea that quality packaging should be accessible. That philosophy has not changed.

A Family Business with a Century of Proof

Paper Mart was founded in 1921. It started in a Los Angeles garage. More than 100 years later, it is one of America’s largest discount packaging supply company, serving customers nationwide from its base in Orange, California.

The company remains family-owned. That combination — the scale of a national supplier and the accountability of a family business — shapes everything about how Paper Mart operates.

Over the decades, Paper Mart has adapted. As e-commerce exploded, demand for shipping supplies, boxes, and protective packaging surged. Paper Mart scaled to meet it. Its online store makes it easy to order everything from bubble wrap to mailing tubes with fast nationwide delivery.

Through every shift in consumer behavior and every change in the marketplace, one thing has stayed constant: the company’s commitment to its customers. That is not a marketing claim. Three consecutive USA Today recognitions confirm it.

Why Customer Service Matters More Than Ever

Research from Plant-A Insights Group — USA Today’s research partner for the study — shows that 93 percent of customers are likely to make repeat purchases after great service. Another 63 percent say they will pay more for brands known for strong service. Companies that invest in superior service can see four to eight percent higher revenue growth than the market average.

Paper Mart’s team fields questions every day. Which gauge of bubble wrap is right for electronics? What size mailing tubes work best for architectural drawings? Which shipping supplies are most cost-effective for a high-volume operation? Those conversations happen constantly. And customers remember how they go.

That is the kind of service that earns a 4.5-star rating. Not once. Three times running.

A Standard Worth Keeping

Paper Mart is not treating this recognition as a finish line. The company continues to expand its product lines, streamline the ordering process, and invest in the people who deliver for customers every day.

For businesses that depend on reliable packaging to protect and present their products, Paper Mart remains the go-to source. For individuals who want quality tissue paper, sturdy cardboard boxes, and dependable bubble wrap without overpaying, Paper Mart delivers.

Three years on the USA Today Best Customer Service list. The standard has been set. Paper Mart intends to keep it.

About Paper Mart

Founded in 1921, Paper Mart is America’s largest discount packaging supply company, offering over 20,000 products including shipping supplies, boxes, shipping essentials, organizational tools, and gift and food packaging solutions. From its origins in a Los Angeles garage, the company has grown to serve customers nationwide with a commitment to exceptional products, competitive pricing, and outstanding customer service. Paper Mart is a family-owned business with over 160 employees dedicated to supporting businesses and individuals with all of their packaging needs.

