Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public School Serving Students Across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA), a tuition-free virtual public school serving students in grades K–12 across West Virginia.

WVVA is a full-time online public school serving West Virginia students, taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to West Virginia academic standards. The school is powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provides:

West Virginia-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career and college readiness pathways, including CTE opportunities

Advanced coursework, dual credit, and credit recovery

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes

Purple Star School

Clubs, activities, and in-person events that support student engagement statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

https://wvva.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in West Virginia Yes. West Virginia Virtual Academy is a tuition-free virtual public school serving students across West Virginia.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by West Virginia-certified teachers. Students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework, and regular teacher support.



Are online public schools accredited? West Virginia Virtual Academy is a public school authorized in West Virginia. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a diploma recognized by the state of West Virginia.



Do parents have to teach their child in online school? No. Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home, while teachers deliver lessons, assign work, and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online school? Students can participate in virtual clubs, group projects, competitions, field trips, and in-person school events throughout the year.



When does enrollment open for online public school in West Virginia? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at West Virginia Virtual Academy is now open. Families can apply at the school’s website listed above.



About West Virginia Virtual Academy

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K–12 throughout West Virginia. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, WVVA combines an engaging online curriculum with West Virginia-certified teachers to support academic growth and student success. Learn more at wvva.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.