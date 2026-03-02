Rome: Academy of Goldsmithing Arts Announces Record Year in 2025 with Over 200 Stone Setters Trained Worldwide

ROME, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the financial year 2025, the Accademia delle Arti Orafe (Academy of Goldsmithing Arts) in Rome, through its centre of excellence, the Gerardi Setting School, recorded the highest number of professionally trained stone setters worldwide. Based on total annual graduates in professional stone setting, no other institution globally reported a greater number of trained stone setters during the year.

The numbers speak for themselves. In 2025 alone, the Gerardi Setting School trained over 200 stone setters from every corner of the globe, delivering a total of more than 40,000 hours of specialized training. An even more significant figure is the international scope of the phenomenon: 70% of the students come from abroad, confirming Rome as the global reference destination for those who intend to reach the highest levels in the art of stone setting.



Founded in 1983 by Maestro Salvatore Gerardi, the Accademia delle Arti Orafe is now universally recognized as the most important and technologically advanced jewelry school in Europe. Its laboratories, unique in the world for equipment and teaching methodology, host intensive courses in traditional setting (graver and microscope), setting with Gravermax, Engraving, as well as complete programs in goldsmithing, wax modeling, and CAD-CAM design. The training success is directly reflected in the job market: many students find employment immediately after completing the course, working for small, medium, and large companies, and for some of the most prestigious brands in the sector, including Cartier, Bulgari, Damiani, and Van Cleef.



The school also boasts a record of over 400 positive 5-star reviews and testimonials on Google and Facebook, making it the most reviewed jewelry school in the world with 100% satisfied students.

"Our goal has been and remains to train the best high-jewelry and stone-setting professionals in the world, merging innovation and Italian artisanal tradition," is the mission that has guided the Roman institution for over forty years, explains Pier Paolo Gerardi, the school's director.

With students hailing from the United States, Australia, Great Britain, and every continent, the Gerardi Setting School is no longer just the leading stone-setting school in Italy: it has become the absolute reference point for an entire generation of jewelry professionals internationally.

