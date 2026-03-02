Matthew Sierra, Founder of RSG Security, Scales Orlando’s Fastest-Growing Private Security Firm as Company Expands Into California





Building multi-state security company, Sierra is now investing in AI-driven surveillance technology to modernize private protection

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSG Security , a fast-growing private security firm founded by entrepreneur Matthew Sierra , today announced its expansion into California as the company scales beyond Florida and accelerates growth nationwide. Headquartered in Orlando with an additional office in Miami, RSG Security has rapidly become one of the largest and fastest-growing security providers in Central Florida, supporting public and private sector clients with modern protection programs built for today’s evolving safety demands

Founded in June 2020 during the height of the global pandemic, RSG Security has experienced rapid scaling in both headcount and operational footprint, now employing more than 400 officers throughout Florida and 60 officers in California. The expansion marks a major milestone for the Orlando-based company as it grows into a multi-state security operator, bringing its model of disciplined leadership, customized client service, and accountable security operations to one of the country’s most competitive markets. The expansion is being overseen by President Javier Tejera , who has led RSG Security’s operations and multi-state growth initiatives since 2024.

RSG Security was built with a mission to deliver reliable, modern, and fully customized security solutions for businesses, properties, and communities facing rising security concerns and new risk environments. Under Sierra’s leadership, the company provides tailored protection programs ranging from armed and unarmed security to patrol services, workplace violence prevention, and advanced surveillance support designed to protect people, property, and operations at scale.

“I built this company because I know what it feels like to have nothing, and I know what it means to fight for security, stability, and a future,” said Matthew Sierra, Founder of RSG Security. “We’re growing because our clients need security they can trust, and our officers deserve a company that takes standards, training, and accountability seriously.”

As the company expands beyond Florida, Sierra is also accelerating RSG Security’s investment in technology intended to modernize the private security industry. RSG Security is developing AI-driven capabilities that include advanced analytics, activity detection that distinguishes between animals, people, and potential threats, geofencing and remote monitoring systems, PTZ tracking systems, license plate recognition, and vehicle pattern monitoring. The company is also working on next-generation loss prevention tools designed to identify missing items, track irregularities, reduce liability, and strengthen client protection through data-backed insights and real-time alerting.

“California is a major step forward for us, not just because it’s a new market, but because it proves our model works at scale,” Sierra said. “We’re building RSG Security to be a national security company that combines disciplined teams with technology that helps clients spot risk earlier, respond faster, and operate with more confidence.”

RSG Security’s expansion into California represents the next phase of a broader national growth strategy, positioning the company to serve more complex multi-location clients and scale into additional high-demand regions. With organizations nationwide seeking stronger security infrastructure and more proactive protection models, RSG Security is building toward a future where private security is defined not only by boots on the ground, but by leadership, accountability, and technology that enhances prevention and performance.

About RSG Security.

Founded by Matthew Sierra, RSG Security is a fast-growing private security company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with operations in Miami and California. Built on a foundation of resilience, discipline, and innovation, the company specializes in customized protection programs that include patrol services, workplace violence prevention, and advanced technology-enabled monitoring. RSG Security is expanding nationally to help businesses and communities reduce risk, strengthen safety, and protect people and property in any environment.

