NAVN Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Navan, Inc. Securities Class Action

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) securities in connection with the Registration Statement, effective October 31, 2025, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"). Navan provides booking and expense reporting software for business travelers.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Navan, Inc. (NAVN) Misled Investors in Connection to its IPO

According to the complaint, Navan conducted its IPO on October 31, 2025, at a price of $25 per share. The Offering Documents stated that Navan’s business had "experienced rapid growth,” and the Company’s solutions catered to “customers of all sizes across any industry vertical.” Consequently, the Company’s revenue “grew 33% year-over-year” from 2024 to 2025, its Gross Booking Volume (“GBV”) “grew 32% year-over-year” from 2024 to 2025, and its “usage yield” was “approximately 7%” in each of those years as well.

Plaintiff alleges that unbeknownst to investors, however, at the time of the IPO, the Company had increased its “sales and marketing” expenses by 39% for the quarter ending October 31, 2025 ($95 million) – which was also the same day as the IPO – compared to the quarter ending July 31, 2025 ($68.5 million). As these true facts emerged after the Offering, the Company’s shares fell sharply. By the commencement of this action, Navan’s shares traded as low as $9.20 per share, nearly 63% below the $25 Offering Price.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Navan, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by April 24, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

