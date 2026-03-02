Louisville, KY, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Spalding University Launches Three New Health Care Programs to Address Regional Workforce Needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March, 2nd. 2026 — Spalding University will launch three new health care programs in Fall 2026, expanding educational and career pathways for students while strengthening the region’s health care infrastructure.

The programs are designed to meet growing workforce demands in Louisville, where local hospitals and clinics consistently report ongoing vacancies for key roles such as medical assistants, radiologic technologists, and medical coders.

The new offerings include:

Associate of Science in Medical Assisting: A 60-credit-hour program that trains students for clinical and administrative roles supporting physicians in hospitals, clinics and physician practices. Graduates will be eligible to sit for nationally recognized certification exams, such as the Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) or Registered Medical Assistant (RMA). Kentucky has nearly 2,000 openings for medical assistants annually, one of the fastest-growing professions in the state and nationwide.

Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology: A 60-credit-hour program that prepares students for careers in diagnostic imaging. This addition directly addresses Louisville’s growing workforce needs in diagnostic imaging, ensuring that local hospitals and clinics have access to well-trained professionals.

Certificate in Medical Coding: A nine-month, 24-credit-hour program that prepares students for specialized roles in health care documentation, billing compliance, and data integrity. This new certificate will strengthen the university’s health sciences portfolio by adding a specialized discipline that complements nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy and other offerings.

"These programs enhance our commitment to preparing health care professionals who will serve our community with skill and compassion," said Dr. Anne Kenworthy, President of Spalding University. "By offering these new programs, we are directly addressing Louisville's workforce needs while creating accessible pathways for students to enter high-demand health care careers throughout the region."







All three programs will be offered beginning in the 2026 fall semester, pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSOCOC)

About Spalding University

Founded in 1814 by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Spalding University is a co-educational private institution situated in the heart of Louisville, Kentucky. Dedicated to academic excellence and service, Spalding empowers students to meet the needs of the times and inspire positive change in the world. For more information about Spalding University, visit www.spalding.edu.