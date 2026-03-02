BrandSafway Showcases Innovative Products and Solutions for Infrastructure, Industrial and Commercial Markets at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Las Vegas, NV, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access, forming and shoring and specialty services to the infrastructure, industrial, commercial markets, and ranked sixth out of 600 Top Specialty Contractors by Engineering News Record (ENR), is demonstrating a full suite of products and solutions for every phase of the construction lifecycle at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, the largest construction tradeshow in North America. Visit our friendly and knowledgeable team in the North Hall, Booth #N10627 and ask about our limited-edition daily giveaway.

“BrandSafway is uniquely positioned to serve as your partner from the ground up,” said BrandSafway President and CEO, Gabriel McCabe. “As one of the largest and most respected specialty contractors in the world, we have the expertise, products and solutions that help our customers maximize efficiency and productivity at every stage of the project lifecycle. We have earned a strong reputation for safety, quality and building authentic, trusted relationships with our customers.”

A few of the innovative products that will be featured in the booth include:

*NEW* Spider ® SC1000 traction hoist powered by the Voyager ® portable Lithium-Ion battery

The Voyager battery powered system continues the company’s legacy of developing innovative products for its customers, freeing construction workers from power constraints on their job site and enabling them to move people and materials safely and efficiently, regardless of the power available on site.





QuikDeck® Suspended Access System

QuikDeck offers the advantage of safely working on an open, modular platform. Its patented configuration can adapt to fit most shapes and sizes — making it the ideal solution for a variety of projects, including tunnels, bridges, stadiums and more. QuikDeck allows multiple craftspeople to easily and efficiently work side by side and use heavy equipment, essentially functioning as a factory floor in the air.





INFRA-KIT

INFRA-KIT is a modular, high-capacity steel forming and shoring system designed for infrastructure projects, such as bridges, tunnels and heavy-duty, complex concrete structures. INFRA-KIT offers maximum flexibility with a minimal number of required parts. Pre-assembly is available, creating greater efficiency in confined spaces. INFRA-KIT is available in three versions: INFRA-KIT L & M are ideal for light and moderately heavy applications; INFRA-KIT H is suitable for carrying the heaviest loads.

BrandSafway offers the broadest range of motorized and suspended access solutions, as well as forming and shoring and specialty services. Our scaffolding and access rental solutions provide a flexible and cost-effective turnkey option, including delivery, installation and dismantling services, ensuring fast mobilization and demobilization. BrandSafway and our family of businesses are positioned to serve customer projects in 340 locations.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 25 countries and approximately 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive.

