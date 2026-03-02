$QURE ALERT: uniQure N.V. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Block & Leviton Encourages Investors Who Have Lost Money to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against uniQure N.V. (Nasdaq: QURE) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their uniQure N.V.investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/qure.

Shares of uniQure fell over 35% on March 2, 2026, after the U.S. FDA said the clinical data supporting the company’s AMT-130 gene therapy for Huntington’s disease was insufficient to support a marketing application and recommended that the company conduct an additional study. The March 2nd decline follows an earlier drop of as much as 66% on November 3, 2025, when the company disclosed prior FDA feedback regarding the adequacy of its clinical data. A securities class action has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that uniQure and certain executives misled investors about the strength of the clinical results and the therapy’s regulatory prospects during the period from September 24, 2025, through October 31, 2025.

Anyone who purchased uniQure N.V. common stock between September 24, 2025, and October 31, 2025 and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is April 13, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

If you have non-public information about uniQure N.V., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

