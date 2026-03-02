APO DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Apollo Global Management (APO) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 1, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Apollo To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Apollo Global Management, Inc. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: APO) and reminds investors of the May 1, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants Rowan and Black, among other leadership figures at Apollo Global, frequently communicated with Jeffrey Epstein in the 2010s regarding Apollo Global’s business; (2) as a result, Apollo Global’s assertion that the Company had never done business with Jeffrey Epstein was untrue; (3) because of the entanglement between Apollo Global’s leaders and Jeffrey Epstein, the harm to Apollo Global’s reputation was more than a mere possibility; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

On February 1, 2026, Financial Times published an article entitled "Apollo chief Marc Rowan consulted Epstein on firm's tax affairs". The article stated that top "Apollo Global Management executives including chief Marc Rowan held wide-ranging discussions over the firm's tax arrangements with Jeffrey Epstein throughout the 2010s, despite the private capital firm having previously said it 'never did any business' with the child sex offender."

On this news, Apollo stock fell 5.7% over the next two trading days to close at $126.85 on February 3, 2026.

On February 21, 2026, CNN published an article titled, “How Wall Street’s Apollo got tangled up again in the Epstein files”. The article repeated information previously revealed by the Financial Times articles, but contained new information that reported on Apollo Global’s response to the letter sent by the teacher’s union. The article quoted Eleanor Bloxham, founder and CEO of The Value Alliance Company, which advises boards and executives, who said the unions have a “strong case” for pushing for an SEC investigation, described Apollo’s response as “very weak”, and questioned why Defendant Rowan’s meetings and correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein was not previously disclosed.

On this news, Apollo Global shares dropped by $5.99, or approximately 5%, to close at $113.73 on February 23, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Apollo’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

