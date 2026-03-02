Washington, D.C., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new on-camera video presentation from technology analyst and venture capitalist James Altucher is now available, offering a detailed look at the expanding reach of satellite-based internet and the broader ecosystem forming around it.

In the newly released session, Altucher explores Starlink’s growing global presence and highlights a lesser-known company contributing to the infrastructure supporting next-generation connectivity.

Presented in a visual, narrative format, the video is designed to guide viewers through the technological forces shaping modern communications.

What Viewers Will Find in the Presentation

The session provides insight into:

The structural evolution of satellite-based internet





How orbit-driven connectivity differs from traditional networks





The technologies supporting performance and scalability





The broader ecosystem developing around satellite expansion





Altucher frames the discussion as part of a wider transformation in digital infrastructure.

Why the Presentation Is Being Released Now

As satellite internet continues expanding across industries and regions, attention is increasingly turning toward the systems enabling its growth. The presentation examines this shift at a moment when orbit-based networks are gaining wider adoption.

Who Should Watch

Individuals following emerging communications technology





Audiences interested in digital infrastructure trends





Viewers tracking the convergence of AI and connectivity

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a venture capitalist and technology expert known for analyzing emerging innovation across artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and global connectivity. He has authored multiple books, hosted a widely downloaded podcast, and built a reputation for explaining complex technological shifts in accessible terms.

His research is published by Paradigm Press, a financial publishing company focused on delivering independent insights and analysis on technology, markets, and global trends to a wide audience. Paradigm Press maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting reader feedback on its research publications and editorial content.