Cage Wars MMA Rebrands To Cage Wars Following Full Acquisition By Anthony Constantino

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cage Wars MMA, a popular amateur MMA promotion based out of Schenectady, New York, has rebranded to Cage Wars following the completion of a full acquisition by Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino.

“Cage Wars is a great brand,” remarked the energetic Sticker Mule CEO. “I bought it mostly because I love the name and simplifying to Cage Wars makes it even better.”

Constantino succeeded in securing the Cage Wars brand across multiple platforms. The web site was updated to CageWars.com and the brand is now simply @cagewars on Instagram. A simplified logo, without the MMA component, was introduced as well.

“I think it’s obvious Cage Wars means MMA so we didn’t need the extra 3 letters,” said Constantino who already succeeded in dramatically growing the brand. Since taking management of Cage Wars he’s more than doubled attendance, web site traffic and the brand’s Facebook page has exploded from 30,000 to more than 100,000 followers.

Constantino has enlisted big name celebrities inside and outside of the MMA world to further create enthusiasm for the brand. He brought on Internet Sensation, Greatness, to oversee the fast-growing fight promotion and got help from 2X UFC Champion Henry Cejudo to bring big names to each event including Aljamain Sterling and Rampage Jackson.

Greatness (Jason Jensen) acted quickly to establish operations for Cage Wars in Tampa, FL at the high profile Motor Enclave which is home to high-adrenaline, exotic car enthusiasts — a perfect audience for Cage Wars fighters to grow their stardom. Greatness also recruited experienced match maker and former fighter himself, Hunter Winter, to manage daily operations.

“Cage Wars is high energy fun for everyone,” said Greatness. “We plan to innovate like crazy and become the biggest amateur fight promotion in the world.”

Greatness and Constantino will unveil an official Cage Wars Anthem, produced by multi-platinum producer Helluva, and performed by Greatness at their first Florida event on March 7th at the Motor Enclave with Rampage Jackson and Henry Cejudo in attendance.

“Our goal is to serve the highly underserved amateur fight community,” said Constantino. “We have no dreams of competing with the UFC. Our goal is to help amateurs get to the UFC.”

ABOUT CAGE WARS

Cage Wars is the best amateur MMA promotion in the world. Since being acquired by Anthony Constantino, Cage Wars has innovated rapidly to grow its following and get amateur fighters maximum attention. Cage Wars events are high energy with big name celebrities often making appearances including Mike Tyson, Roger Stone, Jorge Masvidal, Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling, and Rampage Jackson. To start 2026, Constantino brought on Internet Sensation Greatness to oversee the company and Hunter Winter to manage daily operations.

