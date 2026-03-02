LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR NOTICE — Mereo BioPharma Lead Plaintiff Opportunity

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) during the Class Period may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities and portfolio recovery options. Fiduciaries have obligations to monitor securities litigation affecting fund holdings. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on April 6, 2026.

Discuss your case with our attorneys or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The securities action alleges that Mereo made materially misleading statements about its Phase 3 clinical trial program for setrusumab. As claimed, these alleged misrepresentations caused MREO shares to trade at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period from June 5, 2023 through December 26, 2025.

Case Summary

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act. Individual defendants include CEO Denise Scots-Knight and Chief Scientific Officer John A. Lewicki. The lawsuit contends these executives had access to material non-public information contradicting their public optimism.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

• ERISA fiduciaries have duties to monitor litigation affecting plan assets

• Lead plaintiffs direct the litigation and select counsel on behalf of the class

• Institutional investors often have significant losses qualifying them for lead plaintiff consideration

• There is no cost to participate in a securities class action

• Recovery is typically funded through contingency fee arrangements

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The alleged stock drops—approximately 42.52% in July 2025 and 87.7% in December 2025—may represent significant portfolio losses for institutional holders. The securities action alleges damages for all investors who purchased MREO ADS during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and our firm has extensive experience representing pension funds and asset managers," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities and securities class action participation. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for institutional and individual investors. Ranked among ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

(212) 363-7500

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

www.zlk.com