Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 Claims Filed Against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased Ultragenyx stock between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025



Lost money on your Ultragenyx investment



Held shares through either the July 2025 or December 2025 corrective disclosures

The Federal Securities Law Framework

Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 prohibit making untrue statements of material facts or omitting material facts necessary to make statements not misleading. The action contends that Ultragenyx and certain officers violated these provisions through allegedly false and misleading statements about the Company's Phase III clinical studies.

Claims Pleaded in the Complaint

Section 10(b) claims against the Company and individual defendants for allegedly making materially false and misleading statements



Rule 10b-5 violations for allegedly employing devices, schemes, and artifices to defraud in connection with securities purchases and sales



Section 20(a) control person claims against individual defendants who allegedly controlled the Company's public statements



Scienter allegations based on defendants' positions and access to non-public information about study progress and risks

Procedural Posture and Class Certification

As pleaded, the action was filed in the United States District Court, Northern District of California on February 4, 2026. Plaintiffs allege that the market for RARE common stock was efficient and that the fraud-on-the-market doctrine establishes a presumption of reliance for class members.

