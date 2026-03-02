Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Exchange Act Claims Filed Against Paysafe in Southern District of New York

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE). YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU: Purchased Paysafe stock between March 4, 2025 and November 12, 2025; Lost money on your Paysafe investment.

Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 prohibit making untrue statements of material facts or omitting facts necessary to make statements not misleading in connection with securities transactions. A class action pending in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York invokes these provisions against Paysafe and two of its senior officers.

The Alleged Exchange Act Violations

The action contends that Paysafe violated Section 10(b) by issuing materially false statements and omitting material facts about its merchant portfolio risk, credit loss reserves, and ability to meet financial guidance. The complaint also brings Section 20(a) control person claims against the individual defendants.

Scienter and the Fraud Pleading Standard

As pleaded, the complaint alleges that the individual defendants acted with scienter, meaning they knew or recklessly disregarded the falsity of their public statements. Plaintiffs allege that the defendants had access to internal reports reflecting the true state of the merchant portfolio and the inadequacy of credit loss provisions.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Concealed

Significant concentrated exposure to a single high-risk ecommerce merchant that posed chargeback risk

Understated credit loss reserves that did not reflect the actual merchant portfolio risk profile

Banking difficulties related to higher-risk Merchant Category Codes that threatened revenue growth

That full-year 2025 financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis given known operational challenges

That positive statements about the Company's business and prospects were misleading





"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations. This case will test whether the Company's disclosures met the standard the law requires," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

