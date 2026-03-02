Cytokinetics to Participate in March Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that members of the Company management team will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 9:20 AM Eastern Time in Miami Beach, FL.

Fireside chat on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 9:20 AM Eastern Time in Miami Beach, FL. Citizens 2026 Life Sciences Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time in Miami Beach, FL.

Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time in Miami Beach, FL. 2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit: One-on-one meetings on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in Miami Beach, FL.

One-on-one meetings on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in Miami Beach, FL. Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time in Miami Beach, FL.

Interested parties may access the live webcasts of the fireside chats by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Cytokinetics website at http://www.cytokinetics.com. The webcast replays will be archived on the Cytokinetics website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO™ (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., Europe and China for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Aficamten is also being studied for the potential treatment of non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Omecamtiv mecarbil and ulacamten are investigational medicines. They have not been approved nor determined to be safe or efficacious for any disease state or any indication by FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics’ and its partners’ research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics’ business outlines in Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757