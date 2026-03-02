Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Section 10(b) And Rule 10b-5 Claims Form Basis Of BellRing Brands Securities Action

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 prohibit making untrue statements of material fact or omitting material facts necessary to make statements not misleading in connection with the purchase or sale of securities. A class action filed against BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) invokes these provisions on behalf of purchasers between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025.

You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

The Alleged Statutory Violations

The action contends that BellRing and certain of its officers violated Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 by making materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's sales growth drivers, competitive position, and demand dynamics for its Premier Protein products. Plaintiffs allege that these statements artificially inflated the trading price of BRBR shares throughout the class period.

Section 20(a) Control Person Claims

As pleaded, the complaint also asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act against the individual defendants, alleging they exercised control over the company and had the power to influence the content of its public statements and SEC filings.

What the Complaint Allegedly Establishes

• The complaint identifies specific statements in SEC filings, press releases, and earnings calls that allegedly misrepresented the nature of sales growth

• Corrective disclosures on two separate dates allegedly revealed that retailer inventory dynamics and competitive pressures were materially different from management's representations

• The complaint alleges the individual defendants had access to internal information contradicting their public statements

• Scienter is allegedly supported by the defendants' own admissions that they anticipated the events they had previously failed to disclose

Venue and Jurisdiction

The case is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Venue is proper because BRBR trades on the New York Stock Exchange, which is located in the Southern District of New York.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "We encourage shareholders to evaluate their options in this matter."

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY

Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors across the country. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by March 23, 2026.

Contact: Joseph E. Levi, Esq. | jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500