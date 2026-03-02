Invivyd Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that on March 1, 2026, Invivyd granted four newly hired non-executive employees options to purchase an aggregate of 192,000 shares of its common stock, each as a material inducement for each employee’s entry into employment with Invivyd. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and pursuant to the Invivyd, Inc. 2026 Inducement Plan.

The options have a per share exercise price of $1.69, representing the closing price of Invivyd’s common stock on February 27, 2026, the last trading date prior to the date of grant. Each option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares subject to such option vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date and the remaining shares vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter, in each case, subject to the employee’s continuous service with Invivyd. The options have a 10-year term and are subject to the terms of the Invivyd, Inc. 2026 Inducement Plan.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

