Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences. Presentation details with President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D. and Chief Scientific Officer Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., are as follows:

46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference presentation at 1:10pm ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference presentation at 3:00pm ET on Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Webcasts will be available at the start of the presentations on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com . Replays of the presentations will also be available and archived on the site for 90 days. The Company will also meet with investors at the Raymond James BioPharma Conference on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing silevertinib, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and GBM. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

