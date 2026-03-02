Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America Marks 60 Years of Excellence in Power Transmission

CHESAPEAKE, Va., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America (SMA), a Sumitomo Drive Technologies company, celebrates 60 years of excellence in power transmission, marking six decades of innovation and commitment to quality.





Established in 1963, SMA has built a strong reputation in the manufacturing sector by delivering high-performance products engineered to meet the evolving needs of customers across diverse industries. The company continues to enhance its portfolio to ensure reliability, efficiency and long-term value.

In recent years, SMA has accelerated growth through strategic investments and acquisitions. The company implemented a Swisslog AutoStore automation system to increase warehouse efficiency and improve order fulfillment. SMA also expanded its gearing capabilities through the acquisition of Riverside Spline & Gear, strengthening its North American supply chain, ensuring faster response times and greater reliability for customers across North America.

Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America has further expanded operations at key facilities in Lufkin, Texas; Glendale Heights, Illinois; and Antofagasta, Chile. These site expansions increase production capacity, enhance regional support and position the company to better serve customers throughout the Americas.

“The last 60 years have proven that our success is rooted in people, purpose and long-term progress,” said James Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Sumitomo Drive Technologies. “As we invest in automation, expand our facilities and grow our capabilities, we remain focused on building a stronger company that reflects stability, integrity and opportunity for the future.”

As Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America looks ahead, it remains committed to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. With a dedicated workforce and continued strategic investment, the company is well-positioned to lead the next chapter of growth in power transmission.

About Sumitomo Drive Technologies

Sumitomo Drive Technologies is a brand of Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America, one of the most respected names in the power transmission industry. As an industrial manufacturer of premium quality gearboxes, motors, and controls, we operate two prominent facilities – our Headquarters in Chesapeake, VA, and the Large Industrial Gear Unit Manufacturing and Assembly Facility in Verona. Our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and comprehensive solutions makes us an industry leader in power transmission.

