Myriad Commercially Launches Precise MRD with Select Community Oncologists

SALT LAKE CITY, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announces the launch of the Precise MRD™ (molecular residual disease) test with a select number of oncology practices for patients with breast cancer.

“The limited release of Precise MRD represents an important milestone in cancer care for patients and the clinicians who guide their care. By detecting ctDNA at extremely low levels, the Precise MRD test will enable earlier insight and more informed treatment decisions,” said Brian Donnelly, Chief Commercial Officer, Myriad Genetics. “This launch demonstrates the new Myriad’s ability to execute with discipline and deliver innovative diagnostics on a defined commercial timeline.”

The Precise MRD test is Myriad’s tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay designed to support longitudinal monitoring during cancer treatment. Using whole-genome sequencing to create a personalized assay for each patient, Precise MRD enables ultrasensitive detection of ctDNA down to one part per million.

"As a medical oncologist, I am excited about the advancements being made in our ability to detect, treat, and monitor cancer,” said Derrick S. Haslem, MD, ACMO of Specialty Care at Intermountain Health in Desert Region. “Precise MRD testing has emerged as a powerful tool in modern oncology, enabling physicians to detect cancer cells that persist after treatment but remain invisible to conventional imaging and microscopic examination.”

In this initial launch, the test will be available to community oncologists whose patients have been diagnosed with breast cancer. The initial roll-out will involve selected oncology practices, with no limit on the number of participating patients. Myriad is planning a broader commercial launch of the Precise MRD test across the U.S. later this year for patients with breast cancer.

“Precise MRD gives us greater visibility into whether treatment is working, which is especially important for a rural practice. A lot of my patients travel many miles to come to my office, so conducting multiple screening tests, like imaging, to determine if their cancer has spread can be physically difficult,” said Sucharu Prakash, MD, Director of Quality Services for Texas Oncology and Past President of Texas Society of Clinical Oncology. “The Precise MRD test represents an important component in determining – on a personalized basis – what and how many cancer treatments we should prescribe or order.”

About Precise MRD

The Precise MRD test provides molecular insights across the cancer care continuum. After diagnosis, the test can help clinicians determine if adjuvant treatment is needed, or if cancer has recurred. Should cancer metastasize in a patient, Precise MRD can provide molecular insights showing whether treatment is working or if a patient’s ctDNA is increasing.

For baseline tests, a personalized panel is developed based on a whole-genome sequencing profile of tumor tissue, and then the panel is used to measure the ctDNA level from an initial blood draw. For ongoing monitoring, the panel measures ctDNA levels from samples collected with a frequency based on where patients are in the treatment process.

Clinicians will receive an easy-to-read report that shows whether ctDNA was detected or not. If ctDNA is detected, the concentration of ctDNA is reported, which allows clinicians to see historical results of the patient’s ctDNA concentration over time.

Learn more at myriad.com/oncology/precise-mrd-test/.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that the Precise MRD test will enable earlier insight and more informed treatment decisions and the Company is planning a broader commercial launch of the Precise MRD test across the U.S. later this year for patients with breast cancer. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

