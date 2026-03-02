Pool Corporation to Participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2026 Investor Conference

COVINGTON, La., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Melanie M. Hart, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in virtual investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets 2026 Investor Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 455 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

