T3 Defense to Participate in the Roth Annual Growth Conference Scheduled for March 23–24 in CA

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the “Company”), a holding company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that it will participate in the Roth Annual Growth Conference taking place from March 23–24, 2026 at the Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California.

Menny Shalom, T3 Defense’s CEO, will be speaking with investors in one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting may contact their Roth representative or send an email to lcati@theequitygroup.com.

Investors can download a PDF copy of the T3 Defense presentation by visiting the Investors section of the website via https://investors.t3dfns.com/investor-presentation.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS), is a holding company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity-and resource-constrained and specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value.

