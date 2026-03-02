LAKE Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Lakeland Industries, Inc. Securities Class Action

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) securities between December 1, 2023 and December 9, 2025. Lakeland, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Misled Investors Regarding the Integration of Recent Acquisitions

According to the complaint, during the class period defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Lakeland was experiencing significant, sustained issues with its Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses, including, inter alia, shipping-related delays, production issues, and slower than expected rollout of new products; (ii) accordingly, defendants overstated the anticipated and actual positive impact of these businesses on Lakeland’s financial results, as well as the overall strength and quality of Pacific Helmets’ and Jolly’s respective operations; (iii) Lakeland’s business and financial results were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, tariff-related headwinds and timing, certification delays, and material flow issues in its acquired businesses; (iv) accordingly, defendants overstated the strength of their tariff mitigation measures and SSQ M&A strategy; (v) as a result of all the foregoing issues, defendants’ financial guidance was unreliable; and (vi) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plaintiff alleges that on December 9, 2025, Lakeland issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter (“Q3”) of its FY 2026. Among other results, Lakeland reported Q3 2026 GAAP EPS of -$1.64, missing consensus estimates by $1.93, and revenue of $47.6 million, missing consensus estimates by $9.05 million, blaming, inter alia, “timing, certification delays, and material flow issues” in its acquired businesses, as well as tariff related headwinds. The press release further revealed that Lakeland was withdrawing its previously issued financial guidance for FY 2026 and would not provide financial guidance going forward because the foregoing “challenges have affected our forecasting ability[.]” The same day, during post-market hours, Lakeland filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, disclosing that defendant Shannon’s employment had been terminated. Following these disclosures, Lakeland’s stock price fell $5.85 per share, or 38.97%, to close at $9.16 per share on December 10, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Lakeland Industries, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by April 24, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

