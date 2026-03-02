TransUnion Completes Acquisition of Majority Ownership of the Consumer Credit Business of Buró de Crédito

CHICAGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of an additional 68% of Trans Union de México, S.A., S.I.C., the consumer credit business of Buró de Crédito, the largest credit bureau in Mexico. The transaction brings TransUnion’s total ownership to approximately 94%. TransUnion will operate this business under the commercial name of Buró de Crédito going forward.

Cash consideration for the transaction is approximately MXN 11.4 billion, or $662 million, including customary purchase price adjustments, using a USD/MXN exchange rate of 17.23 as of February 27, 2026 based on an enterprise value of MXN 16.8 billion.

“We look forward to expanding our capabilities for the benefit of Mexican consumers consistent with our purpose: using Information for Good®,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO of TransUnion. “We envision a future where every Mexican consumer has access to solutions that help them understand and access credit and make informed decisions about their financial health.”

TransUnion has an ambitious vision to strengthen Buró de Crédito’s capabilities to deliver innovative solutions that empower consumers financially and advance Mexico’s digital transformation. Leveraging its global portfolio, TransUnion anticipates investing in the business and introducing tailored offerings for the Mexican market, anchored by a connected consumer identity system for fast, reliable identity resolution. TransUnion plans to begin with credit risk and fraud solutions, while also exploring opportunities to offer additional solutions from its global portfolio.

“The successful completion of this transaction reflects confidence in our long-term strategy to drive innovation and deliver meaningful impact for Mexican businesses and consumers,” said Carlos Valencia, Regional President of TransUnion Latin America. “Our expertise in information solutions helps financial institutions and other organizations make smarter, more inclusive decisions to better serve their customers. We anticipate that our services and solutions will help advance several priorities of Mexican society, such as financial inclusion, responsible credit expansion and the digitalization of the economy.”

This acquisition consolidates TransUnion’s leadership position in the region and makes it the largest credit bureau operation in Spanish-speaking Latin America. The credit bureau landscape in Mexico presents significant growth opportunities for TransUnion in its core credit business across both traditional sectors and emerging and adjacent verticals where TransUnion holds global leadership positions, such as FinTech and insurance. TransUnion plans to capitalize on this opportunity by leveraging its international experience, operational discipline and advanced technology platform to drive continued innovation in data and solutions while accelerating the growth of credit business in Mexico.

“We will now execute our comprehensive integration plan, designed to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of operations for customers and consumers,” said Todd Skinner, President, International of TransUnion. “Our forward-looking approach reflects our commitment to execute with precision and deliver consistent performance throughout the integration process.”

TransUnion has funded this transaction through a combination of proceeds from its revolving credit facility and cash on hand. TransUnion expects the acquisition to be modestly accretive to Adjusted Diluted EPS in its first year of ownership.

BofA Securities acted as financial advisor to TransUnion and White & Case served as legal advisor to TransUnion.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About Buró de Crédito

Buró de Crédito is the leading company in Mexico managing the most complete and secure credit database for individuals. Buró de Crédito is a credit information society: Trans Union de México, S.A., SIC. With 30 years in the market, Buró de Crédito provides services on the collection, management, delivery, or forwarding of information relating to the credit history of individuals. Its other products and complementary services are also essential for individuals, companies, and credit grantors as they facilitate the management and analysis of financial risks. In this way, Buró de Crédito helps streamline and facilitate decision-making for business generation and the healthy expansion of credit, thus contributing to the economic development of the country. http://www.burodecredito.com.mx

TransUnion Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TransUnion’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning anticipated benefits of the transaction, including strategic, business and our results of operations, and descriptions of our business plans, prospects and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “suggest,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “potential,” “continues,” “seeks,” “predicts,” or the negatives of these words and other similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: failure to realize the synergies and other benefits expected from the acquisition of Trans Union de México; the possibility that the integration of Trans Union de México may be more costly to complete than anticipated; business disruption following the closing of the acquisition; the effects of pending and future legislation and regulatory actions and reforms; macroeconomic and industry trends and adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets and other macroeconomic factors beyond TransUnion’s control; risks related to TransUnion’s indebtedness, including our ability to make timely payments on principal and interest and our ability to satisfy covenants in the agreements governing our indebtedness; and other one-time events and other factors that can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on TransUnion’s website (www.transunion.com/tru) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Many of these factors are beyond our control. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

