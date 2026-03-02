NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC. TO HOST FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Midland Texas, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: NGS), a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry, announced today that it will host a conference call to review its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).



The Company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial and operating results for the period ended December 31, 2025, will be released after market close on March 16, 2026, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.ngsgi.com .



To participate in the conference call, please access the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ngsgi.com or dial (800) 550-9745 and enter conference ID 167298 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Please note that use of the dial-in number is required to participate in the question-and-answer portion of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the call.



About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

Natural Gas Services Group is a leading provider of natural gas and electric compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry. The Company rents, designs, sells, and maintains electric and natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with a assembly facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.

For Additional Information



Glenn Weiner

Investor Relations

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

(432) 262-2700

ir@ngsgi.com

www.ngsgi.com