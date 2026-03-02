STMicroelectronics’ sensor and secure wireless technologies support Snapdragon Wear Elite

STMicroelectronics’ sensor and secure wireless technologies

Geneva, March 2, 2026 -- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, now supports leading-edge motion-sensing and secure wireless technologies on Qualcomm Technologies’ newly launched personal AI platform, Snapdragon Wear™ Elite. ST components help unlock richer always on sensing, unprecedented power efficiency, and breakthrough user experiences for the next generation of truly personal, responsive wearable computing devices, enabling advanced use cases like activity recognition and health and lifestyle monitoring.

“Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies reinforces ST’s position as a trusted partner for leading wearable platforms, delivering innovative sensors and low power AI at the edge,” said Simone Ferri, Executive Vice President MEMS Sub-Group, STMicroelectronics. “By combining ST’s pre-validated reference designs and software with Snapdragon’s new personal AI platform, OEMs can utilize ready-to-use solutions that accelerate time to market, simplify integration, and deliver always-ready, smart wearables.”

“Snapdragon Wear Elite transforms the wearable experience through always-on intelligence and superior connectivity,” said Dino Bekis, SVP and GM, Wearable AI, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. “STMicroelectronics’ ultra-low power sensing and security elements are a natural complement to our platform. Together we are pushing the boundaries of what next-generation wearables can achieve in the age of Personal AI.”

Smart inertial module with machine learning

Supporting Snapdragon Wear Elite’s intuitive on-device intelligence, ST’s LSM6DSV32X smart inertial module with machine-learning capabilities performs common pattern-recognition tasks, such as activity classification, gesture detection, and context awareness, at microamp-level current consumption. Distributing AI between the ST sensor and the Snapdragon Wear Elite offloads the main application processor, enabling advanced use cases such as continuous activity recognition and health and lifestyle monitoring without compromising battery or form factor.

In addition to better battery life through continuous low power sensing, the LSM6DSV32X inside the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform also delivers more accurate and frequent tracking, including posture and specialized activity metrics; more responsive interactions thanks to real time decision-making in the sensor; as well as improved reliability through reduced wake-ups and optimized data transfer.

Secure contactless services enabler

A comprehensive connectivity suite of Snapdragon Wear Elite is enriched when integrated with ST’s ST54L NFC controller with embedded secure element, ensuring seamless deployment of multiple contactless services including secure payments, transportation ticketing, access control including digital car keys, and cellular network connectivity.

An industry-recognized reference in the Android ecosystem, ST’s secure NFC technology perfectly complements the rich set of connectivity options within Snapdragon Wear Elite for a superior connection and precise location tracking virtually anywhere.

With comprehensive documentation, development tools, global support, and alignment across ST and Qualcomm Technologies’ ecosystems, this collaboration will allow OEMs to benefit from reduced technical risk and faster time from prototype to mass production.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

