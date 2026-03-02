Power Solutions International Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Quarter Sales of $191.2 million, up 33% from a year earlier,

Full Year Sales of $722.4 million, up 52% from a year earlier,

Full Year Net Income of $114.0 million, up 65% from a year earlier,

Diluted EPS $4.94 for the Full Year

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company” or “PSI”) (Nasdaq: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announced fourth quarter and record full year 2025 financial results.

Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change Net sales $191.2 $144.3 33%

Gross profit $41.8 $43.2 (3)%

Income before income taxes $22.7 $22.8 (1)%

Net income $16.1 $23.3 (31)%

Diluted earnings per share $0.70 $1.01 $(0.31)







($ in millions, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change Net sales $722.4 $476.0 52% Gross profit $184.9 $140.5 32% Income before income taxes $103.4 $70.2 47% Net income $114.0 $69.3 65% Diluted earnings per share $4.94 $3.01 $1.93



Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

PSI reported net sales of $191.2 million and net income of $16.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025. This compares to net sales of $144.3 million and net income of $23.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024, representing an increase of 33% in net sales and a decrease of 31% in net income.

Dino Xykis, Chief Executive Officer, said, “In 2025, the Company delivered record sales and profitability, with annual sales increasing 52% and annual net income rising 65%. This performance reflects continued demand for our power systems solutions, including demand within the data center market. During the quarter, operating efficiency was impacted by the ramp up of new manufacturing capacity and increased volumes across certain product lines. Management has identified the key drivers and is executing specific actions to improve supply chain performance and manufacturing cost structures. We are beginning to see measurable improvements, which we expect to build and support margin expansion over time.

We recently completed the acquisition of MTL Manufacturing & Equipment, Inc. (“MTL”), a company that specializes in the welding and fabrication of steel components. This acquisition is expected to enhance PSI's competitive position in the data center market through vertical integration of MTL's specialized manufacturing capabilities. The integration is designed to provide improved supply chain control, reduced lead times, and access to MTL's established UL Solutions certifications.”

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $191.2 million, an increase of $46.9 million, or 33%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of sales increases of $46.8 million and $3.0 million in the power systems and industrial end markets, respectively, partly offset by decreases of $2.9 million in the transportation end market. This shift in market mix reflects our deliberate strategic focus on higher-growth sectors such as data centers and oil and gas. In particular, we are prioritizing the rapidly expanding data center sector by enhancing our manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet evolving customer demand.

Gross profit decreased by $1.4 million, or 3%, during the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 21.9%, a decrease of 8.0% compared to 29.9% in the same period last year. Gross margin was impacted by operating inefficiencies related to our accelerated production ramp-up for data center product lines.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $12.8 million increased during the fourth quarter of 2025 by $0.4 million, or 3%, compared to the same period in the prior year. The variance reflects higher costs associated with employee incentive programs and increased sales and administrative expenses to support ongoing business growth in 2025.

Interest expense was $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $2.4 million in the same period in the prior year, largely due to reduced outstanding debt and lower overall effective interest rates.

Income tax expense was $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to an income tax benefit of $0.5 million in the same period of the prior year. For the full year, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $10.6 million in 2025, compared to income tax expense of $0.9 million in 2024.

The 2025 tax benefit was primarily driven by a $38.3 million release of the valuation allowance, which contributed $1.66 to earnings per share. Beginning in 2026, the Company expects to return to a normalized effective income tax rate.

Net income and diluted earnings per share were $16.1 million and $0.70, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $23.3 million and $1.01, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in net income for the fourth quarter was primarily driven by a higher effective tax rate in the current period compared to a tax benefit recognized in the prior year period, partially offset by higher sales volumes.

Balance Sheet Update

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents were approximately $41.3 million, while total debt was approximately $96.6 million at December 31, 2025. This compares to cash and cash equivalents of approximately $55.3 million and total debt of approximately $120.2 million at December 31, 2024. Included in the Company’s total debt at December 31, 2025 were long-term borrowings of $95.0 million under the Revolving Credit Agreement.

Outlook for 2026

Management remains confident in the Company’s long-term strategy and strong market positioning. We are making meaningful progress on our key operational initiatives and continue to strengthen our capabilities to support future growth. Management expects continued full year sales growth and moderate margin improvement from the products serving data center markets, offset by some headwinds from the oil and gas markets. As execution progresses and visibility improves, we look forward to providing more specific guidance.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, and microgrid solutions, as well as products and packages supporting the rapidly growing data center markets. PSI’s industrial end market provides engine and battery powertrain solutions to serve applications such as forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. PSI’s transportation end market provides engine powertrain solutions to specialized applications such as terminal tractors, port equipment, military vehicles, and other non-road vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

Results of operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, compared with the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change 2025 2024 Change % Change Net sales

(to related parties $3 and $55 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, $1,266 and $1,766 for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) $ 191,223 $ 144,299 $ 46,924 33 % $ 722,405 $ 475,967 $ 246,438 52 % Cost of sales

(derived from related party net sales $1 and $35 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $863 and $1,304 for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 149,412 101,130 48,282 48 % 537,506 335,430 202,076 60 % Gross profit 41,811 43,169 (1,358 ) (3 )% 184,899 140,537 44,362 32 % Gross margin % 21.9 % 29.9 % (8.0)% 25.6 % 29.5 % (3.9)% Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 4,515 5,249 (734 ) (14 )% 18,164 20,056 (1,892 ) (9 )% Research and development expenses as a % of sales 2.4 % 3.6 % (1.2)% 2.5 % 4.2 % (1.7)% Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,758 12,369 389 3 % 55,803 37,378 18,425 49 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as a % of sales 6.7 % 8.6 % (1.9)% 7.7 % 7.9 % (0.2)% Amortization of intangible assets 297 364 (67 ) (18 )% 1,218 1,459 (241 ) (17 )% Total operating expenses 17,570 17,982 (412 ) (2 )% 75,185 58,893 16,292 28 % Operating income 24,241 25,187 (946 ) (4 )% 109,714 81,644 28,070 34 % Other expense (income), net Interest expense (from related parties $0 and $1,971 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $634 and $6,998 for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 1,619 2,351 (732 ) (31 )% 6,702 11,443 (4,741 ) (41 )% Other expense (income) (57 ) — (57 ) NM (352 ) — (352 ) NM Income before income taxes 22,679 22,836 (157 ) (1 )% 103,364 70,201 33,163 47 % Income tax (benefit) expense 6,602 (451 ) 7,053 NM (10,623 ) 922 (11,545 ) NM Net income $ 16,077 $ 23,287 $ (7,210 ) (31 )% $ 113,987 $ 69,279 $ 44,708 65 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 1.01 $ (0.31 ) (31 )% $ 4.95 $ 3.01 $ 1.94 64 % Diluted $ 0.70 $ 1.01 $ (0.31 ) (31 )% $ 4.94 $ 3.01 $ 1.93 64 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net income * $ 16,212 $ 23,734 $ (7,522 ) (32 )% $ 114,849 $ 64,675 $ 50,174 78 % Adjusted income per share * $ 0.71 $ 1.03 $ (0.32 ) (31 )% $ 4.98 $ 2.81 $ 2.17 77 % EBITDA * $ 25,678 $ 26,455 $ (777 ) (3 )% $ 115,454 $ 86,843 $ 28,611 33 % Adjusted EBITDA * $ 25,813 $ 26,902 $ (1,089 ) (4 )% $ 116,316 $ 82,239 $ 34,077 41 %

NM Not meaningful

* See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP results below

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except par values) As of December 31, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,250 $ 55,252 Restricted cash 3,698 3,239 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $967 and $1,889 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; (from related parties $415 and $1,383 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 90,446 68,958 Income tax receivable 6,442 986 Inventories, net 127,363 93,872 Prepaid expenses 4,500 6,396 Contract assets 15,965 21,462 Other current assets 1,256 4,170 Total current assets 290,920 254,335 Property, plant and equipment, net 23,014 15,406 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 52,911 23,275 Intangible assets, net 1,236 2,454 Goodwill 29,835 29,835 Deferred tax assets 13,322 — Customs-related deposits 12,893 2,503 Other noncurrent assets 614 374 TOTAL ASSETS $ 424,745 $ 328,182 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable (to related parties $4,126 and $14,427 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) $ 48,196 $ 58,208 Current maturities of long-term debt 28 52 Revolving line of credit, current — 95,000 Finance lease liability, current 355 78 Operating lease liability, current 6,346 4,503 Other short-term financing (to related parties $25,000 as of December 31, 2024) — 25,000 Other accrued liabilities (to related parties $60 and $807 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 37,353 44,726 Total current liabilities 92,278 227,567 Deferred income taxes — 1,568 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 10 38 Revolving line of credit, long-term 95,000 — Finance lease liability, long-term 1,224 16 Operating lease liability, long-term 49,397 20,663 Noncurrent contract liabilities 1,699 1,877 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,528 11,203 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 246,136 $ 262,932 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock – $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 23,117 shares issued; 23,041 and 23,000 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 23 23 Additional paid-in capital 157,602 157,561 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 22,476 (91,511 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 76 and 117 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively (1,492 ) (823 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 178,609 65,250 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 424,745 $ 328,182





POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 16,077 $ 23,287 $ 113,987 $ 69,279 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Amortization of intangible assets 297 364 1,218 1,459 Depreciation 1,083 904 4,170 3,740 Noncash lease expense 1,577 1,042 6,063 5,009 Stock-based compensation expense 101 37 427 89 Amortization of financing fees 151 165 646 513 Deferred income taxes 6,193 (72 ) (14,890 ) 90 (Credit) for losses in accounts receivable (172 ) (2,001 ) (922 ) (4,086 ) (Decrease) increase in allowance for inventory obsolescence, net (213 ) (93 ) 118 2,405 Other adjustments, net 41 (5 ) 96 40 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,304 ) 10,545 (20,566 ) 2,117 Inventories 22,484 8,576 (33,426 ) (10,557 ) Prepaid expenses 544 9,509 1,896 2,241 Contract assets (2,701 ) (1,456 ) 5,496 (5,908 ) Other assets (21 ) (1,780 ) (7,205 ) (1,631 ) Accounts payable (35,421 ) (18,020 ) (10,084 ) (8,856 ) Income taxes receivable (89 ) (320 ) (5,457 ) (436 ) Accrued expenses (9,289 ) 4,309 (6,789 ) 12,003 Other noncurrent liabilities (2,955 ) (2,340 ) (10,665 ) (5,121 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,617 ) 32,651 24,113 62,390 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (3,005 ) (2,602 ) (9,973 ) (4,559 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets — — 11 — Net cash used in investing activities (3,005 ) (2,602 ) (9,962 ) (4,559 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt and lease liabilities (128 ) (51 ) (482 ) (204 ) Proceeds from short-term financings — — — 100,000 Repayment of short-term financings — (15,000 ) (25,000 ) (124,820 ) Repurchases to settle tax withholding obligations for stock-based compensation awards (23 ) (180 ) (1,055 ) (201 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (5 ) — (1,157 ) (709 ) Other financing activities, net — — — — Net cash used in financing activities (156 ) (15,231 ) (27,694 ) (25,934 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (7,778 ) 14,818 (13,543 ) 31,897 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the year 52,726 43,673 58,491 26,594 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the year $ 44,948 $ 58,491 $ 44,948 $ 58,491



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”) above, this press release also includes non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures provide insight into selected financial information and should be evaluated in the context in which they are presented. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with U.S. GAAP, and non-GAAP financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements, including the related notes, and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Management does not use these non-GAAP financial measures for any purpose other than the reasons stated below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Comparable GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted net income Net income Adjusted net income per share – diluted Net income per share – diluted EBITDA Net income Adjusted EBITDA Net income



The Company believes that Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share – diluted, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry as well as by the Company’s management in assessing the performance of the Company. Adjusted net income is defined as net income as adjusted for certain items that the Company believes are not indicative of its ongoing operating performance. Adjusted net income per share – diluted is a measure of the Company’s diluted net earnings per share adjusted for the impact of special items. EBITDA provides the Company with an understanding of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes the effects of other non-cash and certain other items that do not reflect the ordinary earnings of the Company’s operations.

Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share – diluted, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are used by management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of the Company’s operations and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting. Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share – diluted, and Adjusted EBITDA may be useful to an investor because these measures are widely used to evaluate companies’ operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measures, which can vary substantially from company to company depending on the accounting methods, the book value of assets, the capital structure and the method by which the assets were acquired, among other factors. They are not, however, intended as an alternative measure of operating results or cash flow from operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted net income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 16,077 $ 23,287 $ 113,987 $ 69,279 Stock-based compensation1 101 37 427 89 Severance2 34 — 435 — Other legal matters3 — 410 — (4,693 ) Adjusted net income $ 16,212 $ 23,734 $ 114,849 $ 64,675



The following table presents a reconciliation from Net income per share – diluted to Adjusted net income per share – diluted for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (UNAUDITED):

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.70 $ 1.01 $ 4.94 $ 3.01 Stock-based compensation1 0.01 0.01 0.02 — Severance2 — — 0.02 — Other legal matters3 — 0.01 — (0.20 ) Adjusted net income per share – diluted $ 0.71 $ 1.03 $ 4.98 $ 2.81 Diluted shares (in thousands) 23,077 23,063 23,066 23,018



The following table presents a reconciliation from Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 16,077 $ 23,287 $ 113,987 $ 69,279 Interest expense 1,619 2,351 6,702 11,443 Income tax expense 6,602 (451 ) (10,623 ) 922 Depreciation 1,083 904 4,170 3,740 Amortization of intangible assets 297 364 1,218 1,459 EBITDA 25,678 26,455 115,454 86,843 Stock-based compensation1 101 37 427 89 Severance2 34 — 435 — Other legal matters3 — 410 — (4,693 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,813 $ 26,902 $ 116,316 $ 82,239