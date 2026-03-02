Vantry Capital Announces Rebrand and Launch of Probability-Based Corporate FX Risk Platform

TORONTO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiceFX today announced its transition to Vantry Capital, reflecting the firm’s evolution from a transactional FX brokerage into a broader currency and payments platform supported by structured analytics.

Alongside the rebrand, the firm has launched Vantry ATI (Advanced Treasury Intelligence), its proprietary probability-based FX risk modelling platform.

Vantry ATI brings structured hedging capabilities traditionally reserved for large multinational corporations to SME and mid-market clients. Its core engine, HedgeCore, evaluates thousands of structured hedge outcomes across simulated market paths in seconds, enabling corporate clients to assess strategy performance across defined probability distributions rather than relying solely on directional assumptions.

Strategies are tailored to each client’s currency exposures, balance sheet profile, and defined risk appetite. The platform enhances exposure visibility, supports disciplined comparison across hedge structures, and aligns execution with internal risk parameters.

Vantry Capital continues to strengthen its payments infrastructure by improving settlement capabilities, enhancing workflow integration, and expanding connectivity with ERP and accounting systems to deliver a more integrated currency and payments process.

With the core platform architecture established, Vantry Capital is preparing to enter additional major markets as part of its next phase of disciplined growth.

“Over the past year, we deliberately invested in building the analytical core of the business,” said Ryan Hesketh, President and CEO of Vantry Capital. “Corporate foreign exchange risk has grown more complex, yet structured modelling and disciplined strategy comparison have largely remained unavailable to the SME market. Vantry ATI is designed to close that gap by delivering institutional-grade risk analysis and integrated execution in a scalable and practical format.”

Vantry Capital is a corporate FX and payments firm delivering probability-based risk analysis, structured hedging solutions, and integrated execution workflows to SME and mid-market clients. Through its proprietary Vantry ATI platform, the firm supports disciplined currency risk management across global markets.

