First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a global software and data company, today announced the Company’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wolfe FinTech Forum

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Location: New York City

Format: Webcast at 2:15 PM ET and investor meetings

BofA Securities Information and Business Services Conference

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Location: New York City

Format: Webcast at 11:20 AM ET and investor meetings

Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations. Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a global software and data company. We provide comprehensive, end-to-end identity solutions, criminal background screening, credential verifications, drug and health screening, and continuous risk monitoring. Combining AI-powered proprietary technology platforms with proprietary data, primary source data, and third-party data, we help organizations hire with confidence and manage risk across the entire employee lifecycle. With over 80,000 customers worldwide – including approximately two-thirds of the Fortune 100 – we deliver fast, comprehensive, and reliable solutions for employers, their candidates, and their employees. We conduct more than 200 million screens annually across over 200 countries and territories, supported by our verticalized go-to-market strategy, decades of experience, and proprietary databases containing over 1 billion records. For more information, please visit our website at https://fadv.com/.

