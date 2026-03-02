BtcDana Group Surpasses 1.5 Million Global Users, Reporting Major Growth and Engagement

BtcDana Group’s trading platform surpassed 1.5 million active users worldwide, driven by broad adoption across web and mobile, simplified onboarding, and competitive CFD offerings. Expansion into Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, along with 10 million app downloads, underscores growing global engagement.





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BtcDana Group announced that its trading platform has reached more than 1.5 million active users worldwide, marking a significant milestone in global participation across its suite of online trading services. This growth reflects expanding interest in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) across multiple asset classes, including forex, cryptocurrency CFDs, stock CFDs, indices CFDs, and precious metals CFDs.

The platform, which operates under the regulatory umbrella of BtcDana Group’s various licenses, reported broad adoption through web and mobile access, notable growth in its mobile app downloads, and ongoing expansion across international markets. As of late 2025, registered users numbered well beyond one million, with this active user figure underscoring strong engagement across diverse regions, including Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Year-over-year data indicates 2025 as a standout period for user expansion, driven by simplified onboarding and competitive trading conditions. BtcDana Group’s focus on delivering CFD trading across a wide range of instruments within a unified platform structure drew interest from both new and experienced traders. The platform’s mobile application reportedly surpassed 10 million downloads, highlighting global reach and accessibility.

Across its markets, BtcDana Group provides trading access to more than 300 CFD products, spanning major and minor forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, global stock CFDs, major indices, and precious metals. Traders are able to engage with these CFD markets through both proprietary interfaces and MetaTrader 5 integration, the latter offering advanced charting and execution features widely used by seasoned traders.

The platform’s trading environment emphasizes accessible account setup and ongoing support. A streamlined registration process allows new users to begin trading CFDs with minimal procedural barriers, while a multi-tier customer service structure delivers support at platform, account manager, and dedicated advisory levels. According to BtcDana Group, more than 95 percent of users receive personalized assistance.

Financial performance figures released alongside the user milestone point to strong activity levels throughout 2025. The group reported an annual trade value in the trillions, with revenue growth cited at 40 percent compared to the previous year. This performance was attributed to rising volumes across its core forex and CFD product offerings and sustained participation from cost-conscious retail traders.

Regulatory strength continues to anchor BtcDana Group’s global expansion strategy. Since launching in 2019, the company has systematically built a multi-jurisdictional licensing portfolio, beginning with its full-service dealer license under the Mauritius Financial Services Commission. It further operates under registrations with the Financial Services Authority of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), reinforcing a structured and compliance-driven approach across key markets. Together, these regulatory foundations enhance operational transparency and strengthen the integrity of its global fund custody and cross-border market operations.

Alongside core CFD trading access, the group has introduced additional features designed to diversify user engagement on its platform. These offerings include specialized account types with interest features for idle funds and the introduction of a native token, BDC, which supports engagement and loyalty activities within the broader ecosystem.

The expansion in user base and trading activity seen in 2025 positions BtcDana Group as a notable participant in the multi-asset CFD trading sector. With robust engagement figures and global access, the company continues to advance its operations, supporting a large and diverse community of traders around the world.

For further information, visit https://btcdana.com/

About BtcDana Group

BtcDana Group operates a global online trading platform providing access to contracts for difference across a broad range of financial instruments. Serving clients in more than 150 countries, the group integrates web and mobile solutions, offering diversified CFD markets with competitive trading conditions, customer support, and tools for both new and experienced traders.

