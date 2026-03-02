WORLDLINE : announces the finalisation of the divestment of its North American activities to Shift4 - Press release

Worldline announces the finalisation of the divestment

of its North American activities to Shift4



Paris La Défense, 2 March 2026 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services, announces that the sale of its North American activities to Shift4 has been finalised, for an enterprise value of c.€70 million.

The disposal of Worldline’s North American activities marks a another step in the Group’s strategic refocus on core European synergistic payment activities, enabling the Group to simplify operations and optimise resource allocation, in line with its North Star transformation plan.

The proceeds will strengthen the Group’s financial profile, enhance strategic flexibility in the medium term, and support redeployment of capital towards core activities.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

April 28, 2026: Q1 2026 revenue

June 11, 2026 : Annual General Meeting July 30, 2026 : H1 2026 results







CONTACTS

Investor relations

Laurent Marie

E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Peter Farren

E peter.farren@worldline.com

Communication

Sandrine van der Ghinst

E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Antoine Denry / Wandrille Clermontel

E teamworldline@taddeo.fr

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn revenue in 2025. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors’ behaviours. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Worldline’s beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Worldline’s plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 14, 2025, under the filling number: D.25-0257.

Revenue organic growth and Adjusted EBITDA improvement are presented at constant scope and exchange rate. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as defined in the 2024 Universal Registration Document. All amounts are presented in € million without decimal. This may in certain circumstances lead to non-material differences between the sum of the figures and the subtotals that appear in the tables. 2026 objectives are expressed at constant exchange rates according to Group’s accounting standards. In anticipation of the finalization of Worldline pruning program to take place during the course of 2026, the outlook for 2026 and 2030 is presented in post pruning scope excluding Mets, Worldline North America, Cetrel, PaymentIQ, MS India and other assets held for sale under IFRS 5 with a detailed reconciliation to the outlook presented during the CMD held on November 6, 2025 provided in the appendix to this press release.

Worldline does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.

