Media advisory: Office of the Auditor General – Victoria, teleconference, livestream

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office of the Auditor General delivers a report tomorrow on the governance of cybersecurity risk management at the BC Institute of Technology.

The audit report will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly tomorrow morning and posted on the Office of the Auditor General’s website (https://www.oag.bc.ca/our-reports/2020-current/) at about 11:30 a.m.

Auditor General Bridget Parrish will host a news conference and take questions about the report:

News conference: March 3, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Parliament Buildings Press Theatre (501 Belleville St., Victoria)

Media dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738

Pass code: M028499

To ask a question: press *1

Instructions: Participants dial-in 20 minutes before the news conference. To avoid delays, have the pass code ready.

Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/j9r_IrJGenU?feature=share

