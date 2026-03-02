Media advisory: Office of the Auditor General – Victoria, teleconference, livestream

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office of the Auditor General delivers a report tomorrow on the governance of cybersecurity risk management at the BC Institute of Technology.

The audit report will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly tomorrow morning and posted on the Office of the Auditor General’s website (https://www.oag.bc.ca/our-reports/2020-current/) at about 11:30 a.m.

Auditor General Bridget Parrish will host a news conference and take questions about the report:

News conference: March 3, 2026
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Parliament Buildings Press Theatre (501 Belleville St., Victoria)

Media dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738

Pass code: M028499
To ask a question: press *1

Instructions: Participants dial-in 20 minutes before the news conference. To avoid delays, have the pass code ready.

Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/j9r_IrJGenU?feature=share

Contact:
Nicholas Johnson
Communications Director
Office of the Auditor General
njohnson@bcauditor.com or 250-419-6117

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c8717f4-ae2a-4071-9f20-8bd951302bf5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78c08ee3-171a-4e57-8f97-9419f65657b7


Bridget Parrish - Auditor General - press conference
