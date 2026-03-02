GPGI Appoints 30-Year Veteran Robert Domodossola as President and CEO of Husky

BOLTON, Ontario, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) today announced the appointment of 30-year company veteran Robert Domodossola as President and Chief Executive Officer of Husky Technologies™ (“Husky” or the “Company”), effective immediately. This strategic selection positions a proven leader to accelerate the company’s global growth and enhance operational excellence through the continued deployment of the Resolute Operating System.

Robert Domodossola has been President, Systems and Tooling since November 2023. Since joining Husky in 1996, Mr. Domodossola has progressed through a number of design and engineering management roles, including his previous roles as Vice President, Engineering and Business Development, President, Medical and Specialty Packaging Systems, and most recently as President, Rigid Packaging. Mr. Domodossola holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Toronto.

"I am wonderfully pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Domodossola as the President and CEO of Husky. He brings a long and tremendously successful Husky career to the position. His background in Technology, Engineering, Sales and Marketing adds a lot to our increased growth focus. He is admired internally and externally for his relentless commitment to the customer. This will benefit Husky greatly – as we further develop our commitment to growth. A great development in the Husky story," said David Cote, GPGI's Executive Chairman.

"I am honored to lead Husky at such a pivotal moment in our transformation," said Robert Domodossola. "I am excited to bring my strategic focus, operational rigor, and commercial experience to deliver even greater value to our customers and capture the robust set of opportunities ahead of us. With the foundation we have built over the decades at Husky, combined with GPGI’s support, I look forward to driving continued innovation, operational excellence, and growth for our customers, shareholders, and employees.”

Dave Cote concluded “I would like to thank outgoing CEO, Brad Selleck, for his leadership of Husky and helping to build the foundation for growth. He brought the Company through several important transitions. There is no doubt he will be successful in his future endeavors. Brad will be available to aid the transition through the middle of April.”

About GPGI

GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) is a diversified, multi-industry platform for companies with great positions in good industries. The platform is managed by Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE: RHLD) and is purpose-built to acquire, own, and scale high-quality businesses led by great operators, benefiting from a permanent capital base and the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System. GPGI currently consists of CompoSecure and Husky – two market leaders with best-in-class financials and durable opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit GPGI.com.

About Husky, a GPGI Company

Founded in 1953, Husky is a technology pioneer that enables the delivery of essential needs to the global community with industry-leading expertise and service. Husky is a leader in highly engineered equipment and aftermarket services. Husky’s products are used to manufacture a wide range of plastic products, including beverage and food containers, medical devices, and consumer electronic parts. Husky provides comprehensive and integrated systems solutions that are comprised of injection molding machines, molds, hot runners, controllers, and auxiliaries. For more information, please visit Husky.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the leadership transition discussed above, and our future plans and strategies for the Husky business, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “outlook” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

