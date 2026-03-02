FTI Consulting Bolsters Mining Sector Expertise in Australia with Addition of Carrie Grimes

SYDNEY, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Carrie Grimes as a Senior Managing Director in the Business Transformation – Mining practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance segment in Australia.

Ms. Grimes, who is based in Brisbane, joins with more than 20 years of experience as a trusted advisor working with organisations to define and deliver strategic transformation programs that respond to global trends and drive a competitive edge. Ms. Grimes’ experience includes working with global clients in the mining, oil and gas, utilities, and infrastructure industries, with a particular focus on operational improvement, aligning strategy, people, processes and technology.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Grimes will focus on helping global mining clients navigate challenges around resource and energy transition and seize the opportunities that the mining industry presents.

“Global energy transition and geopolitical tensions are impacting commodity markets, production and capital costs and capital flows, driving the imperative for change across the industry,” said Mark Dewar, Australia Leader at FTI Consulting. “Carrie will help drive impactful change for our clients with enterprise operating model design, digital transformation, organisation design, business process design, and through program and project management.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Grimes was a partner in Deloitte’s Industrials and Infrastructure practice.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Grimes said, “I’ve spent my career helping asset-intensive organisations turn operational complexity into competitive advantage. Joining FTI Consulting enables me to bring that experience to clients at a time when performance, resilience, safety and execution discipline have never mattered more. Our firm has a clear ambition to build market-leading capability in operations improvement, and I’m excited to contribute to that journey alongside our clients.”

