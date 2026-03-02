Phillips Barristers PC and Ruttan Bates LLP Announce Certification of Class Action Against The Province Of Alberta Regarding Its Alleged Failure To Provide Bail Hearings Within 24 Hours Of An Arrest

CALGARY, Alberta, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Barristers PC and Ruttan Bates LLP announce that the Alberta Court of King’s Bench has certified a class action lawsuit against the Province of Alberta for its failure to ensure that arrested persons are provided with a bail hearing within 24 hours of their arrest, as required by the Criminal Code of Canada. The claim alleges that Alberta systemically failed in its obligation to ensure that sufficient crown prosecutors were available to conduct bail hearings in a timely manner.

Certification means the Court has determined that there are core issues in this lawsuit that are suitable to be addressed on a class-wide basis. These allegations have not been proven in court, and the Province of Alberta denies the allegations and is defending the action.

The certified class action seeks Charter and other damages on behalf of the following class:

All persons arrested in Alberta from the date set out in the Eligibility Chart [available online at https://phillipsbarristers.ca/class-actions/alberta-bail-class-action/] based on the location of their arrest, up to September 26, 2022, who:

(a) did not receive a bail hearing within 24 hours of their arrest;

(b) did not consent to an adjournment of their bail hearing within 24 hours of their arrest;

(c) did not have their bail hearing adjourned by a justice within 24 hours of their arrest;

(d) were not arrested or charged with an offence listed under s. 469 of the Criminal Code;

(e) were granted bail at a bail hearing, or were released without a bail hearing but not until after 24 hours from the time of their arrest;

(f) have not received a prison sentence or a sentence based upon time served as a result of charges stemming from their arrest; and

(g) did not have their bail hearings conducted by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada or any other Federally appointed prosecutor.

It is estimated that there are approximately 21,000 class members.

Class Members are automatically included and do not need to take any action to participate. Those who prefer not to be part of the class action may opt out by submitting a written request to the lawyers for the class by June 23, 2026.

There is no cost to participate in the class action. The lawyers for the class will only be compensated if the class action is successful, either through settlement or trial.

The law firms of Phillips Barristers Professional Corporation and Ruttan Bates LLP represent the Representative Plaintiff and the class members. .

Additional information about this case is available at: https://phillipsbarristers.ca/class-actions/alberta-bail-class-action/.

Contact:

Email: ABBailclassaction@phillipsbarristers.ca

Toll-free Telephone number: 1-888-453-7914

Fax : 403-775-4457

Mailing Address:

Phillips Barristers PC – attn: Alberta Bail Class Action

630 6th Avenue SW, Suite 425, Calgary, AB