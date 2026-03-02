Copper Mountain Technologies Launches New 2-Port Full Featured VNAs Designed for Production Applications up to 9 GHz

INDIANAPOLIS, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Mountain Technologies announces the launch of the new SC0402 (4.5 GHz), SC0602 (6.5 GHz), and SC0902 (9 GHz) 2-Port vector network analyzers. These new Select Series VNAs are designed to support daily engineering and production workflows with exceptional speed, dynamic range, and flexibility.

Starting at 9 kHz and delivering up to 130 dB typical dynamic range, the SC0402, SC0602, and SC0902 provide the performance required for accurate characterization of RF components and complex systems. With measurement speeds as fast as 25 microseconds per point, these instruments enable efficient testing in both R&D and high-throughput manufacturing environments.

The maximum software capabilities come standard—available without a paid license—including linear and logarithmic sweeps, power sweeps, time domain conversion with gating, frequency offset mode for mixer measurements, fixture simulation with embedding/de-embedding, advanced marker tools, limit testing, and support for up to 16 independent channels with 16 traces per channel. Automation is supported through LabVIEW, Python, MATLAB, .NET, and other programming environments, and a Manufacturing Test Plug-in is available as an add-on to support incorporating VNA software into existing automated manufacturing and QA processes.

These new models deliver performance, speed, and flexibility in a compact and accessible package ideal for modern RF test environments. These VNAs are well-suited for RF component manufacturing, power plane integrity and impedance measurement, and applications across telecommunications, automotive, IoT, aerospace, medical devices, defense manufacturing, and quantum computing research.

About Copper Mountain Technologies

Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers around the world. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA), CMT maintains manufacturing, R&D, applications engineering and service operations in both the United States and Paphos, Cyprus (EU), with additional regional offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. They offer a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedances to 330 GHz. Their VNAs use software for Windows® and Linux® operating systems on an external computer, PC, or tablet. Every CMT VNA includes robust application and automation support, backed by years of RF engineering expertise dedicated to customer success.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Copper Mountain Technologies

Justin Bragg

Marketing & Events Specialist

+1.317.222.5400 | justin.b@coppermountaintech.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36b6781f-8678-45f7-b818-60da809f6285