NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) (“Corcept” or the ‘Company”) securities between October 31, 2024 and December 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 21, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



1. Defendants overstated the strength of the clinical trials supporting relacorilant by representing them as "powerful support" for Corcept's New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA");



2. Defendants falsely conveyed confidence in relacorilant's regulatory prospects by claiming they had communicated with the FDA, foresaw no impediments to approval, and repeatedly told investors that "relacorilant is approaching approval," when, in fact, the FDA had repeatedly raised concerns regarding the adequacy of the clinical evidence supporting the NDA; and



3. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants failed to disclose the known and material risk that Corcept's relacorilant NDA would not be approved, rendering their statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.