Prime Power Announces “Texas Titan #1,” a 1-Gigawatt Power Initiative Designed to Support the AI Infrastructure Boom

HOUSTON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Power today announced the launch of “Texas Titan #1,” a large-scale power generation and infrastructure project designed to support the rapidly expanding energy demands of next-generation data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The Texas Titan #1 project represents one of the largest behind-the-meter power and data center infrastructure developments currently underway in Texas. This project is the first NTP and shovel ready project in a portfolio of assets Prime Power is developing across the United States.

The project is structured for an initial capacity of approximately one gigawatt (1 GW), with scalability to two gigawatts (2 GW), positioning Prime Power to serve hyperscale data center operators, AI compute platforms, and enterprise cloud providers seeking reliable, dedicated power solutions in Texas. Through collaboration with their investors, Prime Power has secured the necessary firm gas, generation equipment, and advanced engineering design to bring the site to construction rapidly in the coming year. The project is structured to achieve a rapid path to notice-to-proceed, positioning customers for early capacity in a constrained power market.

As artificial intelligence workloads accelerate and data center operators face mounting grid constraints, power availability has become a critical bottleneck for growth. Texas Titan #1 is designed to address this challenge by delivering scalable, infrastructure-ready generation capacity in one of the most strategically important energy markets in the United States.

“AI and high-performance computing are fundamentally reshaping global power demand,” said Daniel Atherton , Chief Executive Officer of Prime Power Inc. “Texas Titan #1 represents our commitment to delivering dependable, scalable power solutions that enable the next generation of digital infrastructure.”

Prime Power’s leadership team brings more than 50 years of combined experience across energy infrastructure, power generation, project development, and capital markets. The company is backed by private equity partners with deep expertise in scaling large-scale infrastructure platforms.

Rather than retrofitting legacy systems, Prime Power’s strategy focuses on purpose-built power generation aligned with the needs of modern data center architecture, emphasizing scalability, operational reliability, and speed to deployment.

Pervez Siddique , Chief Development Officer of Prime Power Inc., added: “The AI revolution is not theoretical. It requires real, physical infrastructure. Texas Titan #1 is the first step in building a platform capable of supporting that demand at scale. We are designing for long-term growth while maintaining disciplined execution. Texas Titan #1, as well as our other projects, deliver hyperscale-ready power with speed, certainty, and resilience for the AI-driven economy.”

Development planning is underway, with a phased approach designed to support long-term capacity expansion as market demand continues to accelerate.

Texas Titan #1 marks the first initiative in what Prime Power intends to be a broader infrastructure platform focused on solving the power supply gap emerging from exponential AI and cloud computing growth.

About Prime Power

Prime Power Inc. is a power generation and infrastructure platform focused on delivering reliable, scalable, and efficient energy solutions for the digital infrastructure economy. The company designs, builds, and operates systems that provide utility-independent reliability, faster deployment timelines, and long-term cost certainty. With over 50 years of combined experience in the energy industry, Prime Power partners with data center operators to provide onsite generation that reduces grid dependence and accelerates time to operation. Learn more at primepowerinc.co