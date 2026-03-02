Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series K Preferred Shares

TORONTO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared a dividend of $0.315313 on its outstanding Series K Preferred Shares, payable on March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2026. Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941



