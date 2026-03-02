Monomoy CRE, LLC Announces Martin Emigh as Director of Client Services

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monomoy CRE, LLC (“we,” “us,” “our,” or “Monomoy”) is pleased to announce that Marty Emigh has joined the company as Director of Client Services, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the construction equipment industry and over 15 years of national leadership in facilities, real estate, and asset management.

Mr. Emigh most recently served as Senior Vice President of Facilities and Asset Management at H&E Equipment Services, where he was responsible for the construction, maintenance, and safe operation of more than 160 facilities across the United States. In this role, he led national facility operations, lease administration, environmental compliance, capital planning, and all new construction and renovation projects. Mr. Emigh also implemented company-wide systems to streamline service requests, standardized inspection programs, and strengthened vendor and service partnerships across the portfolio.

Prior to this role, Mr. Emigh served as Vice President of Operations and Expansion and Regional Vice President, where he led large, multi-state territories and played a critical role in executing the company’s national growth strategy. He was responsible for identifying and evaluating new markets, developing scalable expansion models, overseeing multi-location sales and operations, and maintaining full P&L accountability. His leadership helped drive operational consistency, financial performance, and disciplined expansion across diverse markets.

Throughout his career, Mr. Emigh has worked in close partnership with developers, landlords, architects, engineers, contractors, and municipal agencies to successfully manage every stage of the facility lifecycle, from market analysis and site selection to entitlement, permitting, construction, operational turn-up, and long-term asset optimization. He brings deep expertise in complex lease negotiation and administration, capital planning, construction and project management, environmental and regulatory compliance, budget development and oversight, and cross-functional team leadership, with a strong emphasis on safety, efficiency, and operational excellence.

Mr. Emigh will play a key role in amplifying Monomoy’s message in the marketplace, clearly articulating what differentiates us and elevating our brand presence. By combining strategic relationship-building with disciplined execution, he will help expand our reach, deepen partnerships, and reinforce Monomoy’s reputation as a trusted, best-in-class partner. Mr. Emigh is going to bring a dynamic, client-first approach to Monomoy by emphasizing service across all verticals and ensuring that every client interaction reflects the full strength of our platform. He understands the importance of delivering value at every touchpoint, whether it’s acquisitions, leasing, asset management, or advisory, and will work to create seamless collaboration across teams to better serve our clients’ evolving needs.

Marty’s experience overseeing more than 160 facilities nationwide gives him a unique ability to accelerate execution while maintaining discipline,” said Chris Macri, President and CEO of Monomoy CRE. “As we continue to expand, speed to occupancy is critical and Marty understands how to streamline site selection, permitting, construction, and turn-up to get assets operational faster. His leadership will help us reduce downtime, enhance efficiency, and drive value across our portfolio.”

Marty added, “Speed to occupancy is about more than just moving quickly, it’s about aligning strategy, design, construction, and operations from day one to eliminate friction in the process. I’m excited to help streamline execution across our portfolio so we can deliver assets efficiently, safely, and at the highest standard for our clients and partners.”

About Monomoy CRE, LLC

Monomoy CRE operates as a full-service industrial outdoor storage (IOS) enterprise that provides solutions for our tenants through property management, real estate investments, construction, and development. Through the Monomoy platform, Monomoy CRE invests in build-to-suit and existing Class A, B, and C single-tenant industrial properties nationwide, focusing on equipment rental, building supply, materials, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and logistics, while specifically targeting critical markets with economic growth. Please visit www.monomoycre.com for more information.