From Ethereum’s Origins to a Global Sovereign Digital Society: The Aligned Philosophies of CryptoMondays and Swarm Culminate in Global Product Rollout

New York, New York, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the digital landscape undergoes a fundamental shift, two pillars of the decentralized movement are demonstrating that the future of the web lies in a return to its foundational principles. CryptoMondays, the world’s largest in-real-life (IRL) community for Web3 enthusiasts, and Swarm, the decentralized backbone of the internet, are moving in parallel to deliver a "sovereign digital society" - a world where users own their data and digital identity is a fundamental human right.





A Pedigree of Aligned Philosophy

The foundation of this movement is rooted in the deep industry pedigree of its leaders. Swarm founder Viktor Trón was a central figure in the original Ethereum core team (Ethereum Origins and OG), where the dream of a decentralized world computer was first forged. This same commitment to decentralization, privacy, and self-sovereignty is the lifeblood of CryptoMondays, founded by Lou Kerner in 2018 to foster education and engagement within the global crypto space.

These pioneers are fundamentally aligned in their thinking, moving toward a web that is "credibly neutral," designed not to discriminate, and built to protect human rights through digital sovereignty. Their shared vision aims to complete the original goal of the cypherpunk roadmap: a world of consensual computation and private messaging that powers an open and permissionless internet.

Consistent Delivery and Simple Progress

While much of the blockchain space has remained focused on theory, these leaders have built a reputation for consistent, simple, and solid delivery. Since its early days, the movement has been refining the tools and products needed to make the decentralized web accessible to everyone, ensuring it is no longer a "science project" but a practical reality for everyday life.

Recent milestones highlight this acceleration of utility:

Intuitive Infrastructure: The release of the Swarm Desktop App and its new File Manager makes decentralized storage feel as natural as a standard computer drive, turning complex technology into a simple, ongoing workflow.

Revolutionizing Community through AI: CryptoMondays is leading the integration of Decentralized AI through MonDAI, an open-source agent designed to optimize community management and member engagement, proving that AI and blockchain are fundamentally linked in the next era of the web.

Sovereign Identity: Swarm’s "you are you" model allows users to maintain a portable, secure identity that remains under their total control, moving away from systems where identity is tied to a specific device or platform.

Proof of Product

As a real world bringing together of their philosophies and unique capabilities, Swarm and CryptoMondays after sucessfully piloting immutable event livestreaming, will be rolling the Swarm product out to CryptoMondays Chapters around the globe.

The Big Picture: A World-Changing Convergence

The convergence of these visions represents a world-changing step toward a society where technology finally serves the people. By enabling a public data commons and zero-leak communication, this movement provides the framework for a digital world that is "always up," stable, and reliable.

With CryptoMondays' global reach of 67+ cities and 150,000+ members combined with Swarm’s robust decentralized infrastructure, the original dream of a freer web is becoming a reality. It is the realization of a digital world built on Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect (PLUR), where human sovereignty is the default.

About Swarm

As a foundational, horizontal layer for Web3, Swarm supports a wide range of use cases: hosting dapp frontends and docs, serving media and livestreams, powering chat and messaging, backing up datasets, or delivering creator content. In short, it’s a full-stack data substrate for apps and protocols that need user-owned storage and transport—so builders can ship familiar experiences without central servers.

Swarm is permissionless and private by design. Anyone can join—no approvals or central accounts—and data is content-addressed (found by its hash, not a server). Content can be encrypted client-side, so only key holders can read it, and retrieval happens peer-to-peer rather than through a trusted intermediary. Gateways and multichain apps are optional on-ramps, but control stays with users—keeping access open while privacy remains in your hands.

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 67 active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts, an AI Web3 Accelerator, a Bitcoin Treasury, and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

