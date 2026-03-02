Bird Consortium Achieves Financial Close for Six Alberta Schools Under DBFM Contract

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that Concert-Bird Partners, a consortium comprised of Bird Capital Limited Partnership, Bird Design-Build Construction Inc., Wright Construction Western Inc., Concert Infrastructure Ltd., Ainsworth Inc., and BR2 Architecture Inc., was selected by Alberta Infrastructure as the preferred proponent for the Design-Build-Finance-Maintain (DBFM) contract for six Alberta elementary and junior high schools, and the project has now reached financial close. The project has a total combined contract value of approximately $323 million.

Through a public-private partnership (P3) model, Concert-Bird Partners will deliver six new elementary and junior high schools across Alberta, including three in Edmonton and one each in Calgary, Airdrie, and Cochrane. Once complete, the schools will accommodate more than 5,300 students and will include approximately 490,000 sq. ft. of permanent structure space.

“Bird’s long-standing partnership with Concert Infrastructure reflects a shared track record of successfully delivering multi-school programs under P3 models in Alberta and Saskatchewan,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. “While Bird is increasingly shifting our focus to collaborative contracting models, certain projects with characteristics like this one remain well suited to the P3 delivery model. These include greenfield developments, repeatable and standardized designs, and clear scope definition. Supported by our experience delivering more than 50 schools under similar frameworks alongside partners such as Concert, the P3 model is consistent with our disciplined approach to risk. We are proud to apply this combined experience to a project that will deliver lasting benefits for students and communities across Alberta.”

About Bird Construction



Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 105 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

