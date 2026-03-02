Dairy Council of California Announces 2026 Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Awardees





SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California announced the four recipients of its 2026 Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals across California who are advancing lifelong healthy eating patterns through education, collaboration and community engagement.

The Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Awards honor leaders who demonstrate meaningful, sustained leadership in advancing community health through evidence-based nutrition education and cross sector partnerships.

“Each of this year’s awardees reflects what is possible when education, public health and community partners work together to support healthy eating patterns in ways that are approachable and achievable,” said Amy DeLisio, CEO, Dairy Council of California. “From classroom lessons to community-based dairy education activations, our partners are bringing evidence-based nutrition guidance to life and helping families understand how milk and dairy foods contribute to balanced, nutrient-rich eating patterns.”

“The Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Awards recognize leaders who are strengthening communities by connecting nutrition education, agriculture and public health in meaningful ways,” said California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross. “These awardees demonstrate how collaboration across sectors can help strengthen community access to nutrition education and support healthier, more resilient communities throughout California. Congratulations to this year’s Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Award recipients.”

Following are the 2026 Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Award recipients:

OC Health Care Agency – Santa Ana

The OC Health Care Agency was recognized for its longstanding commitment to advancing nutrition education and community wellness across Orange County. In addition to the agency recognition, two staff members were individually honored for their leadership and impact: Anna Luciano Acenas, RDN, for expanding nutrition education, food access and community partnerships, and Gina Osborne, RDN, for more than two decades of leadership in public health nutrition and systems level approaches that support healthy eating and active living.

Jimmy Santos – Los Angeles Unified School District, Beyond the Bell

Santos, regional director for Beyond the Bell, LAUSD’s expanded learning program, was recognized for his leadership in student wellness and nutrition education. His work integrates nutrition education and physical activity into after-school and enrichment programs, supporting the whole child and strengthening connections between schools, families and community partners.

Debbie Fetter, PhD – University of California, Davis

Dr. Fetter, associate professor of teaching in nutrition, was honored for her leadership in nutrition education and public engagement. Through large-scale university instruction, research focused on inclusive education and health communication, and her contributions as an independent academic reviewer and speaker for Dairy Council of California, she helps make nutrition science accessible and relevant for diverse audiences.

Centennial Farm – Costa Mesa

A three acre working farm at the OC Fair & Event Center, Centennial Farm was recognized for its longstanding leadership in agricultural literacy and nutrition education. Serving tens of thousands of community members each year, the farm provides hands-on learning experiences that help students and families better understand food systems and the role of agriculture in healthy communities.

Together, the 2026 awardees reflect leadership across education, public health, community organizations and school systems, aligned in advancing lifelong healthy eating patterns for California communities. To further recognize this year’s honorees, Dairy Council of California produced a short congratulatory video featuring additional information about each awardee. To view the video and learn more about the 2026 Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Awardees, visit Dairycouncilofca.org/Award.

About Dairy Council of California

Since 1919, Dairy Council of California has been a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy, and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems. With more than a century of experience, Dairy Council of California continues to lead with evidence-based nutrition science, education and strategic partnerships to build healthier communities.

Media Contact:

Malynda Parsons

Communications Manager

Dairy Council of California

916.633.9333

mparsons@dairycouncilofca.or



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6376aaf3-1150-4ff0-a5e2-a6398eeb354f