Cal-Maine Foods Announces Acquisition of Creighton Brothers LLC

RIDGELAND, Miss., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry, today announced the acquisition of the shell egg, egg products, and prepared foods assets of Creighton Brothers LLC , including Crystal Lake LLC , for a total purchase price of approximately $128.5 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. Cal-Maine Foods is funding the acquisition with available cash on hand.

Established in 1925, Creighton Brothers produces, grades, and packages high-quality conventional and specialty shell eggs for retail and foodservice markets. Crystal Lake produces ready-to-use egg products for the foodservice and food manufacturing industries, including liquid, frozen, and hard-cooked eggs, and distributes pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, and scrambled eggs. Both companies are headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, where Cal-Maine Foods previously had no shell egg operations.

“The acquisition of Creighton Brothers and Crystal Lake advances our strategy by expanding the scale and geographic reach of our shell egg platform, across both specialty eggs and conventional eggs, adding meaningful growth to our portfolio. This incremental capacity strengthens our ability to align production with demand, better positioning us to consistently meet consumer expectations for choice, reliability, and affordability. Together with the Creighton Brothers and Crystal Lake team, we will build on the strong foundation already in place—combining our operational excellence, deep customer relationships, supply chain expertise, rigorous capital deployment, and robust systems to accelerate growth and unlock new opportunities,” said Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods.

“Importantly, with nearby liquid egg capacity, we further our internal sourcing strategy for key egg-based ingredients for our prepared foods business—strengthening supply security, improving margins, and driving greater operational efficiency. Together, these advantages compound over time and, guided by our disciplined, returns-focused approach, drive performance and create sustainable per-share value,” he continued.

The acquired assets include commercial shell egg production and grading with capacity of approximately 3.2 million laying hens, including 500,000 cage-free, and 865,000 pullets, a feed mill, 1,007 acres of land, as well as an egg products and hard-cooked egg processing facility.

Creighton Brothers and Crystal Lake will be fully integrated into Cal-Maine Foods’ existing operations, including its 177 employees. Mr. Miller commented, “We are proud to welcome this exceptional team to the Cal-Maine Foods family. Their high-quality operations reflect remarkable dedication and capability, and we look forward to achieving even greater success together.”

Mindy Truex, President of Creighton Brothers and Crystal Lake, stated, “With mixed personal emotions and great pride, I’m excited to see the legacy of Hobart and Russell Creighton and their families continue and grow with a new family at Cal-Maine. I believe our dedication to excellence and doing things right will mesh well and provide an example to follow for another 100 years.”

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.

The Company’s portfolio spans the full egg value ladder—from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised, and nutritionally enhanced—serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Eggland’s Best®, Land O’Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, Sunny Meadow®, MeadowCreek Foods®, and Crepini®.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine’s strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the Company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our Company and our industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, among others, (i) the risk factors set forth the Company’s SEC Filings (including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in Part II Item A of the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K), (ii) the risks and hazards inherent in the shell egg, egg products, and prepared foods operations (including, as applicable, disease, pests, weather conditions, and potential for product recall), including but not limited to the current outbreak of HPAI affecting poultry in the U.S., Canada and other countries that was first detected in commercial flocks in the U.S. in November 2023 and that first impacted our flocks in December 2023, (iii) changes in the demand for and market prices of shell eggs and feed costs as well as increase in input costs for prepared foods, (iv) our ability to predict and meet demand for cage-free and other specialty eggs, (v) risks, changes, or obligations that could result from our recent or future acquisition of new flocks or businesses, such as our acquisition of Echo Lake Foods completed June 2, 2025, and risks or changes that may cause conditions to completing a pending acquisition not to be met, (vi) our ability to successfully integrate and manage recently acquired businesses like Echo Lake Foods and realize the expected benefits of such acquisitions, including synergies, cost savings, reduction in earnings volatility, margin expansion, financial returns, expanded customer relationships, or sales or growth opportunities, (vii) our ability to compete effectively with existing and new market entrants, retain existing customers, acquire new customers and grow our product mix including our prepared foods product offerings, (viii) the impacts and potential future impacts of government, customer and consumer reactions to recent high market prices for eggs, (ix) potential impacts to our business as a result of our Company ceasing to be a “controlled company” under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market on April 14, 2025, (x) risks relating to potential changes in inflation, interest rates and trade and tariff policies, (xi) adverse results in pending litigation and other legal matters, and (xii) global instability, including as a result of the war in Ukraine, the conflicts involving Israel and Iran, and attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The Company’s SEC filings may be obtained from the SEC or the Company’s website, www.calmainefoods.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because, while we believe the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Further, forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the respective dates thereof, or if no date is stated, as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts