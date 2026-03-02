GREEN DOT PUBLIC SCHOOLS RECEIVES $8.84 MILLION, SEVEN-YEAR GEAR UP GRANT FROM U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Los Angeles, California, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Dot Public Schools has been awarded a GEAR UP grant from the U.S. Department of Education, making it the only charter public school organization in the country selected in this funding round. The seven-year project includes $8,842,400 in federal funding, representing 50 percent of the total award, with the remaining 50 percent provided through a required match from Green Dot and non-governmental partners.

GEAR UP is designed to build the capacity for both Green Dot middle schools and the Green Dot high schools that students matriculate to, in order to strengthen support for students from low-income and first-generation families. These broad range of postsecondary opportunities aim to eliminate the need for remediation coursework in mathematics and English language arts. Ánimo James B. Taylor Charter Middle School will lead a consortium with Ánimo Compton, Ánimo Legacy, Ánimo Mae Jemison, and Ánimo Jefferson Charter Middle Schools, delivering sustained academic and college-readiness support from middle school through high school.

“High-quality education is the foundation of opportunity,” said Dr. Cristina de Jesus, President and CEO of Green Dot Public Schools. “This grant allows us to deepen our commitment to ensuring students have the tools, guidance, and support they need to succeed in college, leadership and life.”

The grant, which will benefit 1,579 students from South Los Angeles, supports tutoring, mentoring, family education programs, college and career workshops, financial literacy programming, and dual enrollment opportunities. The restricted grant will fund new programming only, including tutoring, mentoring, family education programs, college and career workshops, financial literacy programming, and dual enrollment opportunities. Grant funds cannot be used to support existing programs or positions, ensuring these resources expand services and add new, dedicated supports for students.

Each school in the cohort will have an assigned College and Career Success Advisor, ensuring students receive consistent guidance through key academic transitions from middle school into high school.

Families will also receive resources to help navigate college planning, financial aid, and other critical milestones, strengthening support at both school and home.

“This is more than a grant — it’s a celebration of our students’ potential and a promise that we will stand with them every step of the way to college and beyond,” said Dr. de Jesus.

About Green Dot Public Schools

Green Dot Public Schools is a public charter school organization with 18 high-performing schools serving over 9,000 students in grades 6-12 across Los Angeles, providing historically under-resourced communities with a transformative educational experience grounded in the belief that every student has a right to an excellent education that unlocks their potential. Implementing a rigorous college preparatory curriculum along with personalized academic counseling and support, Green Dot empowers students to overcome barriers, achieve at the highest levels, and graduate prepared for higher education, leadership roles, and fulfilling careers. As Title 1 schools serving predominantly low-income populations, Green Dot provides its students with the tools and opportunities required to realize their full potential, closing opportunity gaps. Driven by the pillars of High Expectations, Local Control with Extensive Professional Development, Personalized Learning, and Parent Participation, Green Dot is an established leader in transforming public education to profoundly and positively impact students, families, and their communities.